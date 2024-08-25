Mikel Arteta has revealed that Arsenal are still potentially in the market to sign a new striker before the summer transfer window shuts after losing Gabriel Jesus to injury.

The Guners made it two wins from two to start the new Premier League season after recording an impressive 2-0 win at Aston Villa on Saturday evening despite not being at their best.

With England frontman Ollie Watkins wasteful for the hosts, Leandro Trossard came off the bench to give his side the lead before Thomas Partey wrapped upall three points with a strike from 18 yards.

However, Jesus was absent from the Arsenal squad with the club confirming ahead of kick-off he is sidelined with a groin injury.

The Brazil international is now set to undergo an MRI scan to determine the severity of the problem and determine just how long he will be out.

Jesus has suffered from multiple injuries since arriving from Manchester City two years ago and with Eddie Nketiah still expected to leave the club to join Nottingham Forest, it leaves Kai Havertz as their only real central attacker.

Arsenal bolstered their defence by landing David Raya on a permanent deal and Italy centre-back Riccardo Calafiori, while Mikel Merino looks set to strengthen Arteta’s midfield engine room when he completes his switch from Real Sociedad.

However, it’s clear that the Gunners are still in need of another striking option and Arteta admitted as much himself when speaking after the win at Villa.

The Spaniard acknowledged that his side are ‘still short’ up front and hopes they can add to their squad before Friday’s deadline.

“We are really happy with the squad we have,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“It is true we have an injury with Gabriel Jesus as well and we missed him. So we are a little bit short. If we can do something we will do it but at the moment we love the ones we have, they are really, really good.”

Arsenal retains faith in Arsenal squad

Asked if he believes the squad is strong enough to finally end their Premier League title drought this season, Arteta continued: “If everybody is fit, yes.

“But that is why we need good availability from everybody. We don’t have 23 outfield players and normally you have to be equipped like that.

“We have to trust in our academy players and make sure we look after the ones we have to be robust.”

Arsenal have been credited with strong interest in Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen, having been priced out of a move for Sporting star Viktor Gyokeres and opted against signing Ivan Toney.

Indeed, hopes of a deal for Osimhen appear to have gone up after Chelsea’s decision to back away from any deal due to the forward’s unrealistic wage demands.

The Nigeria international wants £500,000-a-week to move to the Premier League and that is way too rich for a Chelsea side looking to bring down their bloated wage structure.

However, whether the Gunners are willing to pay that sort of figure themselves is also a matter for debate – although there is no doubting that Osimhen could be the signing to end City’s Premier League dominance.