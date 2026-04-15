Frustrations are beginning to surface at Arsenal following a dip in performances, but TEAMtalk understands that all major decisions have deliberately been parked until the summer.

Mikel Arteta has struck a defiant tone in recent days, rallying his squad after a difficult run that included the League Cup Final defeat to Manchester City – who have also cut the gap at the top of the Premier League to just six points, ahead of a huge title showdown between the sides this weekend.

Speaking ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg clash with Sporting CP, Arteta delivered a clear message: “No fear. Pure fire. That’s what I want to see from the players, from the people, from myself. That’s it. Go for it because the opportunity is unbelievable.”

Despite recent setbacks, sources inside the Emirates insist belief remains strong that Arsenal are still capable of delivering a historic Premier League and Champions League double this season. However, behind the scenes, there is an acceptance that performances have not consistently matched expectations.

We understand that key figures within the club hierarchy have been left “somewhat concerned” by recent displays, even if there is no sense of panic.

Plans are already in place to open contract talks with Arteta later in 2026, with his current deal set to run until 2027. Sources stress that alignment between the manager and the club remains strong, with no immediate issues regarding his long-term future.

That said, insiders acknowledge that a failure to secure silverware this season could yet prompt a broader internal discussion – although it is emphasised this remains a hypothetical scenario at this stage.

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Arsenal to ‘review’ Mikel Arteta’s position

What is certain is that a full review will take place at Arsenal at the end of the campaign.

That process will cover Arteta’s position, the squad’s development and the overall direction of the project as Arsenal look to take the next step.

The Gunners, like any well-run club, have contingency plans in place in case they are forced into a managerial change.

For example, we revealed in an update on Monday that Como manager Cesc Fabregas has admirers at the Emirates, and would be firmly in the thinking should Arsenal part ways with Arteta.

But for now, no such changes are planned. The club are fully focused on a strong, and potentially historic end to the season.

A first Premier League title since 2003 would go a long way to silencing any Arteta doubters.

Latest Arsenal news: Juventus plotting raid / Liverpool transfer battle

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Juventus are considering a blockbuster move for Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori, whose future is the subject of speculation.

The Turn-based giants are also plotting the signings of Manchester City and Liverpool stars in a statement triple raid on the Premier League.

In other news, Arsenal are primed to go head-to-head with Liverpool for Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall, per reports, and have reportedly ‘leapfrogged’ the Merseysiders in the race.

Chelsea also have ‘serious interest’ in the defender, who has been one of the Magpies’ standout players this season.

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