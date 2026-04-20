Superb Arsenal manager move clears hurdle as Mikel Arteta sack talk explodes

Speculation Mikel Arteta could be sacked by Arsenal at the end of the season is ramping up after the damaging loss to title rivals Manchester City on Sunday, and the Gunners’ hopes of landing a thriving coach next have been given a boost.

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 at the Etihad as Erling Haaland scored a 65th-minute winner for Pep Guardiola’s side, putting them just three points behind the Premier League leaders. City still have a game in hand on Arsenal, and if they beat Burnley on Wednesday then the two sides will be level on 70 points.

Arsenal recently had a nine-point lead at the top of the table, but City have clawed most of it back, helped by Bournemouth’s shock 2-1 win at the Emirates on April 11.

There was talk of Arsenal going for an unprecedented quadruple at one stage, though the chances of another trophyless season are now increasing.

City have hunted them down in the title race before, while Arsenal will have to overcome Atletico Madrid to reach the Champions League final, too.

We confirmed on April 13 that legendary former midfielder Cesc Fabregas is a genuine contingency option for Arsenal if Arteta departs this summer.

And that move has cleared a hurdle, as Como president Mirwan Suwarso has admitted he can see Fabregas taking charge of Arsenal, Chelsea or Barcelona next.

“Cesc is really very important for us, but we would be stupid not to think that one day he could go to Arsenal, Barcelona or Chelsea,” Suwarso said (via Metro).

“If he continues to win with us, or in any case to be successful, even if I cannot speak for him, I believe he could have bigger dreams.

“Having said that, I hope that as long as he is here, he will help us create a success plan also for those who will have to replace him.

“For me, when he leaves, if he ever leaves, he should be the one to choose who will take his place. He should be involved in the choice.

“Being a member of the Board of Football, he will have to help us appoint the next coach.”

Speculative reports in the Spanish press claim the Arsenal board are ‘beginning to question’ Arteta’s project, with a lack of silverware – yet again – set to have consequences.

The Daily Express have written that Arsenal ‘may have to sack Arteta‘ in the summer if his team bottles the league, despite his largely excellent body of work at the Emirates.

While the Mirror carry quotes from Arsenal hero Robert Pires, who said in September: “In my opinion, if Arsenal don’t win a trophy this year, the management will consider finding another coach.

“He’s been here for five years and unfortunately, the title has eluded him. What’s important for the fans is the league title.

“Money was spent in the summer transfer window. He made certain demands, which the Arsenal board has met.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Pires, Ornstein discuss Arteta sack

“If Arsenal don’t win the league, I think there will definitely be a change on the bench.”

When asked about Arteta’s potential departure in his latest Q&A, David Ornstein replied: “I’m sure Arsenal want Arteta to continue into next season and beyond (he’s contracted until June 2027 at present), while it sounds from Arteta’s own words as though he wants the same.

“If things go badly for them between now and the summer, I’m sure there will be some very difficult conversations, and it would be naive of me to say I can’t see a world in which he departs – nothing surprises you in football and (for various reasons) I would say that about pretty much every Premier League club at the moment.

“So, the intention is clear – but obviously there is a lot riding on the weeks ahead.”