Arsenal could be forced to consider the future of Mikel Arteta in the not-too-distant future after a Premier League expert detailed how the imminent arrival of Andreas Berta as sporting director could change the landscape at Emirates Stadium – and a look at the Spaniard’s recent record underlines that fact.

It would take a miracle for the Gunners to overhaul Liverpool’s 12-point margin at the top of the Premier League table with just nine games remaining, despite a chastening week for Arne Slot’s side that saw them crash out of the Champions League and then suffering a deserved defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup. As a result, Arsenal look destined to finish a third consecutive season as Premier League runners-up, assuming they can hold off this season’s surprise package, Nottingham Forest.

While the consistency in securing another season of Champions League football in north London is a triumph in its own right, the fact that Arsenal have failed to progress further than second – and with the big opportunity presented this season by four-time reigning champions Manchester City’s somewhat surprisingly drop-off – those in the corridors of power at the Emirates might consider this season as a major disappointment.

And while Arsenal are still alive in the Champions League – their last realistic hope of silverware this season – they next face a quarter-final showdown with reigning champions Real Madrid, with Carlo Ancelotti’s crack side strongly fancied to win through to the last four.

As a result, financial expert Stefan Borson thinks the pressure will be well and truly cranked up on Arteta to deliver silverware next season, especially with big demands likely to be placed on him by incoming new sporting director Berta.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Man City financial advisor commented: “It’s a great appointment…. but maybe if you were being slightly cautious on it, maybe they do have an issue coming down the line on Arteta if you fail.

“If he fails to win something this season and fails to win something next season, then probably that’s going to be a bit of a decision to make.

“It’s a more complicated situation than he’s probably dealt with at Atletico, where he’s had one manager for a very long time and that is a massive advantage in terms of stability and building a squad.”

Arsenal appointment of Andrea Berta draws praise

Despite potential fears for Arteta’s job down the line, Borson is convinced the Gunners have landed on a perfect replacement for Edu, following the Brazilian’s surprise defection to the network of clubs owned by Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis in the autumn.

Berta will be charged with helping Arsenal bring in the top-class signings they need this summer to help the Gunners reach the next level and bring an end to their 21-year wait to win the Premier League title.

“I think it’s going to be a great hire, isn’t it,” Borson added.

“He’s one of the best around. Atletico have been over the last 10 years one of the best-run clubs.

“I guess a lot of Atletico’s success has been related to stability at the top and [Diego] Simeone.”

Arsenal transfer latest: Lille star on radar; Liverpool winger eyed

Signing a new striker will likely be of paramount importance to Berta and Arteta. The loss to injuries this season of both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz – while somewhat unfortunate – has left Arsenal’s inadequacies exposed. To that end, the fact that the German is the Gunners’ top Premier League goalscorer this season with just nine goals tells its own story.

Who Berta lands on though remains subject to plenty of conjecture…

Sources have confirmed Arteta would love to get his hands on Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, though the huge costs with prising him away from St James’ Park – as exemplified by this big update on Thursday – illustrate the difficulties Arsenal face in securing a deal.

As a result, the Gunners are looking into alternatives, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko a very definite target.

However, it’s also been confirmed by two separate outlets on Thursday that the Gunners are also tracking Lille star Jonathan David, with the Canadian available on a free and with his stance on a move also coming to light.

Arteta also wants another wing addition brought in this summer and while Nico Williams remains a top target, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed they are keeping a close eye on Luis Diaz’s situation at Liverpool amid claims the Reds may be willing to move the Colombian on.

Berta certainly has his work cut out though and we’ve looked at 11 of his best deals he will be hoping to replicate at Arsenal once his appointment is confirmed.

IN-FOCUS: How Arsenal’s form has dropped off under Arteta

Arsenal’s last eight results in all comps

After an unbeaten seven-match run that included five wins, Arsenal’s form has tailed off over their last eight outings – just when they are hitting the business end of the season.

A 2-0 defeat at Newcastle at the start of February saw them crash of the Carabao Cup 4-0 aggregate at the semi-final stage, to virtually end their domestic trophy hunt for another campaign.

Arteta’s men did bounce back by beating lowly Leicester in the league but a hugely damaging home loss to London rivals West Ham soon after gave Liverpool an even bigger advantage in the title race.

On the face of it, a goalless draw at high-flying Nottingham Forest was not a bad result, while the Gunners then went goal-crazy in the Netherlands to rout sorry PSV in Europe.

However, draws followed against a struggling Manchester United side and in the return leg against PSV, before Arsenal managed to at least return to winning ways in scrappy fashion against Chelsea.