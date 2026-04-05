Arteta slammed over glaring Arsenal mistake in FA Cup humbling as Gabriel news adds insult to injury

Arteta has been critcised for his team selection in Arsenal's FA Cup defeat at Southampton

Mikel Arteta has been heavily criticised for not sending out his best team from the outset against Southampton, as Arsenal suffered a second cup exit in as many games on Saturday evening in a game where Gabriel also limped off to compound matters.

The Gunners boss made a number of changes from the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City last time out, although Kepa Arrizabalaga did keep his place in goal despite his mistake for City’s first at Wembley.

The likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly, Christian Mosquera, Christian Norgaard and teenage sensation Max Dowman all came into the Arsenal side, while Viktor Gyokeres, who scored four goals over the international break for Sweden, was left on the bench alongside a number of other influential regular starters.

And, in the aftermath of the 2-1 defeat to the Championship side at St Mary’s, BBC commentator Micah Richards was critical of Arteta’s decision to make that many changes to his starting XI.

“You have to play your best team,” Richards said. “There is going to be so much noise around it. With Arsenal against Man City you can get beat in a final. Tonight you asked me if I would play (David) Raya. I don’t think it was anything to do with him in terms of them losing, but you have to play your best team.

“It was only a couple of weeks ago people were saying Arsenal could do the quadruple, now they are in two competitions. Man City, after what they did earlier on [beating Liverpool 4-0], look like they are going to push them all the way for the league and the Champions League – anyone can win that.

“The most disappointing thing for me was watching them and their attitude.

“They have been excellent defensively, in transitions they have been very good, the shape has been good and the effort has been as good as anyone. For them to turn up the way they did today, I thought was very poor.”

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Arteta admits Gabriel injury concerns

Next up for Arsenal is a Champions League quarter-final first-leg trip to Sporting on Tuesday evening, a game in which they are now likely to be missing influential centre-back Gabriel after he was forced off at Southampton.

The Brazilian mainstay was withdrawn midway through the second half, with Gabriel appearing to be in significant discomfort, clutching his right leg before signaling to the bench that he could no longer continue.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, a visibly frustrated Arteta could not hide his concern regarding the 28-year-old’s condition, especially with so many big games on the horizon.

Gabriel had only recently returned to the side after sitting out the international break with a knee issue, making this latest setback particularly alarming for an Arsenal team that have suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season.

Speaking about Gabriel’s situation, Arteta said: “I think he felt something. I don’t know exactly what it is. We’re going to have to assess him, but obviously, when a player is asking to be substituted, it’s never good news.”

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