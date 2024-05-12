Mikel Arteta to brutally axe at least SEVEN Arsenal stars in major summer clear out

Reiss Nelson is among the Arsenal stars likely to be sold by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are reportedly ‘ready’ to listen to offers for ‘at least seven players’ this summer, while the departures of three stars are already ‘set in stone.’

The Gunners have a big summer ahead as they aim to build on a campaign that has seen them battle bravely with Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta is keen to improve all areas of his squad and to do so is willing to offload players he doesn’t see as part of his long-term plans.

According to The Mirror, bids ‘will be considered’ for Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Reiss Nelson.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Nketiah has already been informed by the Gunners’ hierarchy that he is free to find a new club.

Right-back Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny and goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo are also due to depart as free agents, with their deals set to expire at the end of June.

Arsenal have a big summer window ahead

The report adds that Arsenal are ready to back Arteta in the upcoming window with a ‘substantial transfer kitty.’

This will be helped if they are successful in selling the likes of Nketiah, Smith Rowe and Nelson would reflect 100 per cent profit against Premier League PSR rules which crucially, ‘would help the Premier League title challengers keep their financial records in check ahead of another transfer splurge.’

All three players are on the radars of Premier League sides while Nelson is reportedly being chased by clubs abroad after shining while on loan with Feyenoord and Hoffenheim previously.

Ramsdale is open to leaving Arsenal in pursuit of more consistent playing time and reports suggest that Chelsea and Newcastle are considering moves for him.

The Mirror adds that the Gunners’ chiefs will also evaluate the future of Thomas Partey, who’ll have just one year remaining on his current deal at the end of the season.

Partey has done well since his return to full fitness, starting Arsenal’s last three Premier League matches – all of which they’ve won.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia as well as Juventus and Barcelona said to be monitoring his situation. Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal have already registered their interest, while Al-Nassr are also keen, but will prioritise a move for Manchester United’s Casemiro.

It’s claimed that Gabriel Jesus will remain at the Emirates despite links with a departure, but it’s fair to say that Arsenal’s squad could look very different next season.

