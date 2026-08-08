Michael Owen believes Arsenal should look to a Manchester United star after missing out on Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.

Mikel Arteta’s side were ready to break the bank for the Brazil international, who was into the last year of his contract and still hadn’t agreed an extension despite months of negotiations with Madrid.

Despite their best efforts, though, the 26-year-old is set to sign a new six-year contract with the Spanish giants, meaning Arsenal will have to look elsewhere.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week that Arsenal were eyeing up Paris Saint-Germain pair Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, but at this rate, both could go to Liverpool.

Long-term target Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is still on the Gunners’ radar but for now, the Spain World Cup winner remains nothing more than that.

Arsenal remain on the hunt for more attacking talent, with Arteta’s side still keen on luring Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez to the Emirates ahead of their Premier League title defence.

While they still have Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and summer signing Christos Tzolis as winger options, former England international Owen believes Arsenal should look at a certain Man Utd player.

READ MORE: Arsenal transfer: Gunners ‘LEAD’ Man Utd for £73m signing in HIJACK of ‘agreed’ deal after Vinicius Junior snub

Michael Owen calls for Arsenal to move for Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has spent the last season and a half on loan at Aston Villa and Barcelona and after the latter decided against signing him permanently, the Red Devils have reportedly slapped a £40m price tag on the 28-year-old.

Owen stated that the Vinicius Jr deal to Arsenal was always unlikely, but a Rashford switch seems more plausible.

“I didn’t see Vinicius Junior to Arsenal happening, but a move for someone like Rashford would make sense,” he told Metro. “This would be a move I can see happening and makes sense as Arsenal are looking for a left-sided striker.

“He would fit well into Arteta’s plans and work well with the rest of the squad they have. So I can see this happening if Arsenal were to approach Manchester United.”

After representing England at this summer’s World Cup, Rashford is set to head back to Man Utd ahead of the new season.

Whether the England international stays at Old Trafford for the upcoming campaign, however, remains to be seen.

But with Michael Carrick being appointed the club’s permanent boss, Owen can see Rashford being reintegrated at the Premier League giants.

“He looks the perfect person to put an arm around his shoulder to make him feel part of the squad and back into the mix at Manchester United,” Owen added. “He is a World Cup England player, so he is of top quality and can be a big asset to Manchester United.

“Spending time in Barcelona can only further benefit his career and experience, so I guess it could be 50/50, but Carrick could be the right man to get the best out of Rashford.”

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