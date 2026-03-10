Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign €130m striker who’s ‘final piece of the puzzle’ and has wowed Arne Slot

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to bring Victor Osimhen to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to a report, but Viktor Gyokeres need not worry about his future at the Gunners.

Osimhen is one of the best strikers in the world and will be able to showcase his talent in the Champions League against Liverpool on Tuesday evening.

Ahead of the match in Istanbul, Liverpool manager Arne Slot raved about Osimhen, describing the Nigeria international as “a great striker who can score in multiple ways”.

Osimhen had a loan spell at Galatasaray from Napoli last season and made the move permanent last summer.

The 27-year-old striker has been on fire this season, scoring 18 goals and giving six assists in 26 matches in all competitions, including seven goals and two assists in the Champions League.

Osimhen is now being linked with a move to Arsenal, with Sports Boom reporting that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is keen on bringing the striker to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that Arteta ‘views Osimhen as the final piece of the puzzle for his frontline’ for Arsenal.

Galatasaray, though, are in no mood to sell the ‘superstar’, especially on the cheap, and will demand €130million (£112.4m, $151.2m) for him.

Osimhen’s salary at the Turkish Super Lig club is high, too, with the former Napoli striker earning €15-18m (up to £15.6m, $21m) with bonuses per year.

While Osimhen is a brilliant striker, it would be a huge deal for Arsenal, who signed Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP for a total of €73m (£63.1m, $85m) last season.

While Gyokeres has not been a resounding success at Arsenal, 15 goals and two assists in 38 appearances indicate that he has not been a flop either.

Arsenal could have signed Osimhen last summer, but they went for Gyokeres instead.

While there might well be some interest from Arsenal in Osimhen, it is hard to see sporting director Andrea Berta sanction a record-breaking deal for the 27-year-old Nigeria international striker this summer.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Arsenal transfer news: Winger raid, Tottenham role in defender deal

Meanwhile, an Arsenal transfer in 2025 has gone sour, with the player struggling to make an impact and could be moved on at the end of the season.

Arsenal are ready to make a huge bid to sign a truly world-class winger in the summer transfer window, according to various sources.

And finally, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed the role that Tottenham Hotspur played in Arsenal getting a deal done for Piero Hincapie.