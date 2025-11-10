Arsenal are determined to stop Nico Paz from joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2026 and are trying to convince him to move to Emirates Stadium instead, according to a report, but another source has revealed that the Como playmaker’s decision has already been made.

Paz has established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in Serie A since his move to Como from Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 and has flourished under former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas at the Italian club.

The Argentina international playmaker scored six goals and gave eight assists in 30 Serie A starts last season, and has found the back of the net four times and has registered four assists in 11 matches in the league already in the 2025/26 campaign.

The Spanish media are adamant that Paz will return to Madrid next summer, with Los Blancos having made a verbal promise to the 21-year-old that they will trigger the buy-back clause of €9million (£8m, $10.5m) in his contract at Como.

However, that has not deterred Arsenal from trying to convince Paz to team up with manager Mikel Arteta at Emirates Stadium, according to CaughtOffSide.

‘Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are trying to persuade Paz to consider a Premier League switch instead of a return to the Bernabeu’, according to the report.

It has been further claimed that Tottenham Hotspur, who wanted to sign Paz in the summer of 2025, have seen ‘an initial approach rejected’.

Sources close to the agents industry have told the news outlet that Paz’s market value could read €100million (£87.8m, $115.8m) in the coming years, and Arsenal do not want to miss out on his signature.

Chelsea are said to have made ‘an official enquiry’ about Paz, too.

Como, who finished 10th in Serie A last season, are currently seventh in the table with 18 points from 11 matches.

Nico Paz wants Real Madrid move

Arsenal’s interest in Paz was first reported on October 1, and given how well the Argentina international has played since then, it does not come as a surprise that the north London outfit are now in talks to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Como manager and former Arsenal star Fabregas has spoken highly of Paz as well, telling DAZN last month: “Nico is a champion. I’m very calm about him and his future.

“He can get to wherever he wants if he carries on with this hunger and humility. The talent and physicality are there.”

Arsenal are not lacking in creative midfielders, though, with Martin Odegaard one of the best in the world when he is fit and available.

The Gunners also signed Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2025, while Ethan Nwaneri is only 18 and has huge potential.

However, the chance to sign Paz is too good to turn down for any club, but Arsenal will be disappointed to learn that the youngster plans to return to Madrid next summer.

While revealing Liverpool’s interest in Paz, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey told TBR: “Nico Paz is standing firm.

“Real have told him he is coming back, and he believes he is going to be a key player for them in the near future.

“But I can confirm that Paz is really attracting interest now.

“Spurs have never gone away, but now Chelsea have asked about him.

“They have really liked what they have seen, but the message back was that he has his heart set on Real.

“We know that Liverpool and Manchester City have also looked, so safe to say if Paz does not head back to the Spanish capital, there is a very good chance he would be EPL-bound.”

