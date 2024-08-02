Mikel Merino profile: Why Arsenal are poised to land their perfect tactical midfield foil

TEAMtalk have taken an in-depth look at the man who is promising to be Arsenal’s next major signing as they reportedly close in on Spain midfielder Mikel Merino.

Arsenal’s summer transfer window thus far has been methodical. After finishing as runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League last season, Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu identified a few key positions in which they needed to strengthen. And they have resisted rushing into the market in favour of finding the best players for the roles.

Riccardo Calafiori, who impressed with Italy at Euro 2024, has arrived from Bologna in a £42 million deal. The 22-year-old will augment the English top flight’s best defence from the last campaign with his ability to play out from the back and a versatility that allows him to operate at centre-back or left-back – a problem position for the Gunners.

Arsenal continue to be linked with strikers, another department in need of an upgrade, while they are negotiating the sale of Eddie Nketiah to Marseille. But it seems central midfield is the next area they will address. And all signs are pointing towards Mikel Merino being the man they want at the Emirates.

It is widely reported that the north London side are closing in on a £25 million deal for the Real Sociedad midfielder, who is available at such a reasonable price point due to the fact he has just a year remaining on his contract in San Sebastian.

Merino is a player familiar to English football followers not only for the fact he was part of the Spain side who vanquished England in the final of the European Championship last month but also due to his past with Newcastle.

The towering midfielder began his career in the Basque region with Osasuna, where his father once played and who were in the Spanish second tier at the time. His mature performances in the middle third caught the attention of prolific talent developers Borussia Dortmund. He moved to the Bundesliga in the summer of 2016, just two weeks after his 20th birthday.

He made only nine senior appearances in his single season with BVB, but Newcastle had seen enough. They signed the Spanish playmaker initially on loan, but the deal included a clause that would trigger a permanent switch if a threshold of appearances was met. The clause was invoked by October.

Under compatriot Rafa Benitez, Merino showed signs of the talent that had convinced the Magpies to move for him – he had the size and athleticism to thrive in the Premier League and he could move the ball with an ease in keeping with Spanish midfielders of the 21st century. But the youngster was never truly able to establish himself as a key player at St. James’ Park, starting just 14 Premier League games. At the end of the season, he was sold to Real Sociedad for €12 million.

DON’T MISS: Riccardo Calafiori next: Ranking every player Arsenal have signed from Serie A from worst to best

Merino finally realises his potential

Over the past six seasons with La Real, Merino has realised all of the potential he’d shown in his early career. He has been one of the most consistent and dependable midfielders in La Liga throughout his time at Anoeta. A first Spain call-up arrived in 2020 and he has since racked up 28 caps for La Roja.

Fielded most often on the left side of a midfield three, beside fellow Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi at the base of the trio, he can also operate as a No.6 if required – only five La Liga midfielders made more tackles than Merino last term. In 2022-23, Merino’s creativity flourished as he provided a career-best nine league assists, while last season he became more of a goal threat, finding the net five times.

Those who watched the Euros this summer will recall his powerful extra-time header to see off hosts Germany in the quarter-finals. That moment of impressive athleticism and aerial dominance was no fluke – the 6ft 2ins Sociedad star won more aerial duels (168) than any other midfielder in Europe’s top five leagues last season.

“He has many qualities, both with and without the ball. He recovers a lot of balls,” La Real president Jokin Aperribay said of Merino. “He is a very complete player.”

READ NEXT – All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window

Merino a perfect fit for Arsenal midfield

Tactically, Merino makes total sense for the Gunners. As a left-sided No.8 he will fit seamlessly alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in Arteta’s preferred 4-3-3 shape. From there, he can offer thrust and physicality in all phases as well as the ability to unlock defences as creator or penalty-box threat.

Furthermore, Merino has the experience and tactical discipline to dovetail perfectly with Rice, allowing the Englishman to further unleash his own athletic gifts and allowing the former West Ham man to become unshackled from his defensive duties to drive forward with the ball.

There have been – and will still be – more expensive, more talked-about, more headline-grabbing signings this summer than Arsenal’s imminent acquisition of Merino. But at just £25 million, there might not be a more astute move made by a Premier League club ahead of the 2024-25 season.