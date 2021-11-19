Arsenal ready to cash in on big-money flop as Milan eye £25m deal

Arsenal are reportedly ready to let Nicolas Pepe leave in the January transfer window for a bargain fee, with AC Milan considering a deal.

Reports from Italy claim Milan want to sign the Ivory Coast international in the winter window. Pepe has not started any of Arsenal’s last three Premier League matches, although he did finish last season well when he notched five times in three league outings.

However, this term he is yet to find the net and has fallen behind talented young duo Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in the wide roles.

Pepe remains the club’s record signing at £72million but he has failed to prove he’s worth that large fee.

The 26-year-old still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current Gunners contract. But it appears that the Emirates hierarchy are ready to cut that short.

Both Everton and Newcastle have been linked with a swoop for the attacker. However, Italian outlet Il Milanista now claims AC Milan are keen on signing Pepe.

Arteta growing impatient with record signing

The report says that Mikel Arteta is unhappy with the performances of Pepe, who has scored just 25 goals in 98 appearances for the club.

Milan head coach Stefano Pioli wants to add Pepe to his squad in January to give the club a lift, and he could land the player in a cut-price deal.

Indeed, the report adds that the Gunners are willing to let Pepe leave for just £25m (€30m). That is almost a third of what they paid for him in 2019.

Arsenal are next in action when they head to Liverpool on Saturday.

