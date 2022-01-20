Burnley have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Tottenham conqueror Mislav Orsic, according to the latest transfer rumours.

Orsic is a left winger who represents Dinamo Zagreb and the Croatia national team. He came up against Tottenham in the Europa League last season and made a big impression.

Spurs, then managed by Jose Mourinho, were 2-0 up on aggregate after the round of 16 first leg. But that is where Orsic stepped in to ruin their hopes of a trophy.

The 29-year-old scored a brilliant hat-trick to dump Spurs out of the competition and send Dinamo Zagreb into the quarter-final, where they lost to eventual winners Villarreal.

Orsic has continued his goalscoring exploits against Premier League teams this season, but against West Ham.

He cut inside onto his right foot before sending a great strike in off the woodwork, which gave Dinamo all three points against a youthful Hammers team.

Mislav Orsic could enter the Premier League

The Zagreb-born attacker clearly has the ability to make it in a bigger league and could move to England in January.

According to The Sun, Sean Dyche’s Burnley are preparing to rival Arsenal for Orsic.

Arsenal have been admirers of the star ever since his stunning performance against Spurs, but they could now lose out.

Arsenal face fresh decision as Roma return for Granit Xhaka Reports in Italy claim Jose Mourinho wants AS Roma to reignite their pursuit of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Burnley have funds available following Chris Wood’s £25m switch to Newcastle a week ago. And they could spend some of it on Orsic, as a £10m bid is being planned.

The report claims Dyche has put a goal-scoring wide man and a new striker on his wish list. Orsic fits the bill for the former, although Wood’s successor up top is yet to be found.

Dinamo are in no hurry to sell their player, although a transfer would give them funds of their own to improve the squad.

Surprise suitor comes in for Arsenal ace

Meanwhile, CBS Sports claim Saudi side Al Nassr are keen to land 32-year-old Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Arsenal forward has had an eventful few weeks, having lost the captaincy due to his latest disciplinary issue.

Aubameyang then went to the Africa Cup of Nations to represent Gabon but was sent home after apparently suffering from ‘heart lesions’.

Al Nassr have reportedly put a loan proposal on the table for Aubameyang, which would see him leave Arsenal until the end of the season. Al Nassr would then sign him permanently for €8m (£6.6m) in the summer.

The Arsenal hierarchy are yet to respond to the offer as they are considering all factors before reaching a decision.

READ MORE: Edu willing to meet unusual request as Arsenal close on big January target – Paper Talk