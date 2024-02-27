Arsenal to miss out on Serie A golden boy in major blow; Championship star eyed as an alternative

Arsenal are interested in signing Fiorentina star Michael Kayode but have received a blow in their bid to sign him at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old right-back is considered to be one of the most exciting young players in Europe and has caught the attention of several top clubs.

Kayode has broken into the Fiorentina first team for the first time this season and has made 25 senior appearances so far, scoring one goal and making three assists.

The teenager is only expected to improve as he gains experience and Arsenal have been keeping close tabs on his progress for some time.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Gunners scouts have been tracking Kayode back in November and reports suggest that they are preparing to make their move in the summer.

However, it’s thought that Arsenal could find it difficult to secure a deal for the talented defender, which comes as a significant blow to their transfer plans.

Arsenal looking to sign new right-back this summer

As reported by Sport Witness, Arsenal are at the front of the queue for Kayode’s signature, but he is currently focused on Fiorentina, and nothing else.

That was confirmed by his agent, Andrea Ritorni, in a recent interview. “Fiorentina need not worry,” he said.

“There is a contract that speaks for him: Michael is doing well with this club and in this team.

“Of course, various Premier teams follow him and have followed him, but this is normal, it’s part of football and life.”

Kayode signed a new contract with Kayode in October last year – which is valid until 2028 – which means it’ll take a big offer to lure him away from the Italian club any time soon.

As a result, it’s likely that Arsenal will have to look elsewhere for a new right-back this summer as Mikel Arteta eyes more competition for Ben White.

Jurrien Timber will help in that regard when he finally returns from injury but Arteta is still keen to sign another right-back.

Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters is one potential alternative to Kayode, who has been linked with both Arsenal and Manchester United in recent weeks.

With a move for Kayode looking unlikely, Walker-Peters is a player for Arsenal fans to keep an eye on ahead of the summer window.

