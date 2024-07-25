Moaning Mikel Arteta told why he needs to ‘shut up’ over Arsenal transfer needs

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has urged Mikel Arteta to ‘shut up’ about Arsenal’s supposed need for new recruits this summer and urged the Gunners boss to be more ‘positive’ over his team’s title hopes instead.

The arrival of David Raya on a permanent deal from Brentford remains the club’s only piece of summer business to date as just over a month remains before the window shuts on August 30.

However, that’s expected to change imminently as Arsenal prepare to announce the capture of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori in a deal that has been in the pipeline for a number of weeks.

Arteta is still known to want to get another striker and central midfielder on board, with Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino also thought to be edging towards a switch to north London.

DON’T MISS – Riccardo Calafiori next: Ranking every player Arsenal have signed from Serie A from worst to best

Indeed, speaking to the media upon Arsenal’s arrival in the United States for their pre-season tour, Arteta stressed that there were several positions that still needed ‘improving’ before the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Gunners chief is still looking for the marginal gains that will see his side hopefully get the better of Manchester City in the Premier League title race after coming up short for the last two seasons.

The Spaniard told reporters: “Perfection in this league requires different standards. To relate that word to winning the Premier League then that’s what we have to do.

“We know there are certain positions that we want to improve and give the squad better resources, especially in terms of numbers where we are very short.

“We are so close. There are moments where we had really fine margins. We have earned to be there, and obviously we want much more and we are going to try to get it.”

Nicol lambasts Arteta transfer comments

Nicol, however, was left incensed by those comments and insists Arteta’s messaging was all wrong ahead of the new season.

“I don’t want to listen to Arsenal and Arteta talking about what we need to do, ‘We need to improve positions and we need a bigger squad’… I don’t want to hear that at this time of the year!” Nicol said on ESPN FC.

“I want to hear some positives, ‘We’re going to win the title! We think we’ve got enough to win the title, we just have to get better, we have to take advantage whenever we get ourselves [in a good position]’.”

Nicol added: “I don’t want to listen to, ‘We need more cover in more positions’… shut up, please!

“How’s about you go, ‘You know what? I think we can do it this year! We’ve got the ability and the players to win this’, that’s what I want to hear. I don’t want to hear excuses.

“Once you start playing the games there will be plenty of time to make excuses. I don’t want to hear it before a ball is kicked. Come on!”

Arsenal start their Premier League campaign with a home game against Wolves on Saturday August 17.

READ NEXT – Arsenal transfers: Record sale fast approaching with London rivals closing on unparalleled snare