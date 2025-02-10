Arsenal have a strong interest in signing former Everton striker Moise Kean from Fiorentina in the summer transfer window, with two news outlets in the Italian media revealing the intense competition that the Gunners are facing for the Italy international as the north London club learn William Saliba’s desires over a potential move to Real Madrid.

Following the injury to Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal went on a desperate hunt for a striker in the January transfer window. The Gunners showed interest in Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and had a bid for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins turned down.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Arsenal will try to sign a big-name striker in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is Gunners manager Mikel Arteta’s dream target, while there is strong interest in RB Leipzig and Slovenia international star Benjamin Sesko.

Another name has also popped up, with two separate sources in Italy claiming that Fiorentina striker Moise Kean is on Arsenal’s radar.

According to Tuttosport, Arsenal are following the former Everton striker with “great interest in view of next season”.

The respected Italian publication has noted that Kean has a release clause of €52million (£43.3m / $53.6m) in his contract at Fiorentina.

Calciomercato has also reported that Arsenal are keen on Kean, adding that the Gunners have a “concrete” interest in the 24-year-old striker.

The Italy international endured a difficult spell at Everton, but he has been on fire for Fiorentina this season.

Kean has scored 19 goals and given two assists in 29 appearances so far in this campaign, taking his tally to 109 goals and 13 assists in 313 matches in all competitions in his career.

While Arsenal fans will be encouraged by their interest in an in-form striker, the north London club have been rocked by speculation that Saliba is ready to leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

Sky Sport Switzerland has reported that Madrid have opened talks with Saliba’s representatives.

Arsenal value the France international centre-back at £100million.

What is worrying for Arsenal is that the defender himself is said to be ready to move to the Spanish and European giants.

The report has claimed that Saliba considers Madrid “the ultimate dream of his career”.

The prospect of playing with his friend and France international teammate Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu is also a very appealing factor for Saliba.

Tottenham and Aston Villa also want Moise Kean

Arsenal are not the only club from the Premier League who have been impressed with Kean’s form in Italy.

Tuttosport has reported that Arsenal’s bitter north London rivals Tottenham are also showing “great” interest in the former Everton player.

Spurs reportedly were expected to watch Kean in action for Fiorentina against Inter Milan at San Siro in Serie A on Monday night.

Calciomercato too has noted Tottenham’s interest in the 24-year-old, adding that Aston Villa have been impressed with the striker as well and are monitoring him.

Arsenal have identified Martin Zubimendi as a target in the summer transfer window

Arsenal have identified Martin Zubimendi as a target in the summer transfer window, with TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reporting this week that the Gunners are keen on a deal for the Real Sociedad midfielder.

However, Madrid are determined to secure the services of the Spain international midfielder.

A fresh report in Spain has claimed that the defending Spanish and European champions want to get a deal done for the midfielder as soon as possible.

Madrid are aware that Arsenal and Liverpool are ready to make moves of their own for the £50million midfielder.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been linked with a shock move for Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

Jota is one of Liverpool’s best finishers, but there have been injury problems for the Portuguese star.

Arsenal want to sign a new forward in the summer transfer window and are reportedly eyeing a deal for Jota.

Liverpool are willing to sell Jota, who has scored 64 goals and given 21 assists in 166 matches in all competitions for the Merseyside club.

Alexander Isak is another player that Arsenal are keen on. The Newcastle United star has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

The problem that Arsenal will reportedly face in signing Isak in the summer transfer window is that Newcastle are not willing to sell him.

A report has noted that Newcastle’s stance on their star striker has been emboldened by their January business in terms of outgoings.

While Newcastle sold Miguel Almiron to Major League Soccer club Atlanta United for £9million, there are clauses in Lloyd Kelly’s loan deal that will eventually see Serie A giants Juventus pay £20million in a permanent transfer.

