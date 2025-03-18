Arsenal in ‘contact’ for £44m ‘courageous’ striker who’s ‘hard to play against’

Arsenal are in contact to sign former Everton striker Moise Kean, with a report in Italy revealing that two other Premier League clubs have also touched base with the Fiorentina star.

One of the reasons why Arsenal are 12 points behind leaders Liverpool in second place in the Premier League table is that they have not scored enough goals. While Liverpool have found the back of the net 69 times in 29 league games, the Gunners have scored 53 goals. Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is the top scorer in the Premier League at the moment with 27 strikes to his name. The Gunners’ top marksman in the league is Kai Havertz with just nine goals.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal have made the signing of a top striker in the summer transfer window their main priority.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is Arsenal’s dream target.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus are also on the Gunners’ radar, and it has now emerged that Arsenal are keen on Fiorentina striker Moise Kean too.

According to TMW, Arsenal have made “first contacts” for the former Everton striker, who was described by his then PSG manager Thomas Tuchel as a “courageous” striker who “does what is necessary” and “really hard to play against” in beINSPORTS in November 2020.

Kean has been on fire this season, with the Italy international striker scoring 20 goals and giving three assists in 34 appearances for Fiorentina.

The 25-year-old failed to make an impact at Everton, and subsequent spells at Paris Saint-Germain (loan) and Juventus left much to be desired.

It now appears as though the penny has dropped for Kean, which has led to Arsenal taking a shine to him.

TMW has quoted Fiorentina’s General Manager Alessandro Ferrari as saying that Kean has a release clause of €52million (£44m, $57m) in his contract.

READ MORE ➡️ Arsenal striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Newcastle and West Ham in contact for Moise Kean

Arsenal are not the only Premier League club who are interested in signing Kean and are already in contact over signing him.

According to TMW, Newcastle United and West Ham United have also made “first contacts” to sign Kean in the summer transfer window.

The need for West Ham is understandable given that Danny Ings and Michail Antonio are out of contract at the end of the season and Niclas Fullkrug is 32 and has had injury problems this campaign.

It is interesting that Newcastle are assessing Kean, given that Eddie Howe already has Isak at his disposal.

Perhaps the Magpies, who beat Premier League rivals Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final this past weekend, are looking at Kean as a potential replacement for Isak.

Latest Arsenal news: Barrios interest, Isak bid

Arsenal want to sign a new midfielder in the summer transfer window, and there is speculation that Pablo Barrios is on the Gunners’ radar.

Incoming Sporting Director Andrea Berta knows Barrios from his time at Atletico Madrid and is still a huge admirer of the midfielder.

However, Arsenal’s top target for the midfield department is Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Arsenal could try to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa if they fail to secure the services of Newcastle striker Isak, while a report has claimed that the Gunners have decided to launch a take-it-or-leave-it bid of €120m (£101m, $131m) for Sweden international.

Arsenal are also said to be interested in Jorrel Hato and are considering a move for the Ajax star.

Moise Kean profile since leaving Everton

By Samuel Bannister

August 31, 2021: After a 17-goal loan spell at Paris Saint-Germain, Everton send Kean back to Juventus on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy.

September 11, 2021: Massimiliano Allegri gives Kean his second Juventus debut, but he commits an error leading to the decisive goal in a loss to Napoli.

September 22, 2021: To mark his first start since returning to Juventus, Kean scores against Spezia.

December 8, 2021: Kean scores his first goal in the Champions League in Juventus colours to seal a win over Malmo.

April 25, 2022: Kean scores his sixth and final goal of his first season back at Juventus.

May 11, 2022: Juventus lose the Coppa Italia final to Inter, with Kean playing as a substitute.

October 21, 2022: After 13 appearances without a goal at the start of the season, Kean opens his account for 2022/23 with a goal against Empoli.

November 13, 2022: Kean scores a brace against Lazio, the first of his second spell at Juventus.

March 5, 2023: Kean gets sent off just one minute after coming on against Roma.

April 1, 2023: A goal against Verona turns out to be the last of the season (8) for Kean.

January 30, 2024: A loan move to Atletico Madrid collapses for Kean due to an issue in his medical.

May 12, 2024: Kean makes his final appearance for Juventus, having failed to score at all in his final season.

July 9, 2024: Fiorentina buy Kean from Juventus for €13m rising to €18m.

August 17, 2024: Kean completes all 90 minutes of his Fiorentina debut against Parma.

August 22, 2024: Kean scores his first Fiorentina goal in a Conference League qualifier against Puskas AFC.

November 10, 2024: Kean scores his first senior hat-trick against Hellas Verona.

December 4, 2024: Kean scores in normal time, but misses a penalty in the shootout as Fiorentina are knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Empoli.

December 5, 2024: Kean is named the Serie A Player of the Month for November – two years after last winning the prize – after scoring five goals in three games.

February 6, 2025: A brace by Kean helps Fiorentina to a 2-0 win over reigning champions Inter.

February 23, 2025: Kean collapses on the pitch while playing against Hellas Verona, but is later discharged from hospital.