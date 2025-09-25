Arsenal defender William Saliba has committed to a new deal with the club

Arsenal have finalised a new deal with William Saliba, with confirmation on the agreement due to be made public in the coming days, according to David Ornstein, and with the extension all but ending speculation of a blockbuster move to Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old defender has emerged as one of the finest defenders in world football during his time at Emirates Stadium, where he is now considered one of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s team sheet. Having had to wait patiently for his chance in north London, undergoing a series of loan spells away, Saliba has now racked up some 139 appearances for Arsenal.

Such has been his qualities, that it is little surprise that Real Madrid have been strongly and persistently linked with a swoop on the Gunners to sign the 28-times capped France international.

However, Saliba’s commitment to the Arsenal cause has never been in question and, despite the Spanish media’s best efforts at trying to unsettle the defensive lynchpin, his focus has always been on extending his deal with the Gunners, with his existing arrangement due to expire in June 2027.

Indeed, as our transfer insider Dean Jones revealed on Monday, those talks between Saliba’s agents and sporting director Andrea Berta have ramped up in recent days.

According to Jones, Saliba’s new deal is expected to be the most lucrative in the club’s history.

“Arsenal remain determined to tie William Saliba down to a new long-term contract, and from what I have been hearing, they have been ready to push the limits of their wage structure to make it happen,” Jones explained.

“His current deal runs until 2027, but with Real Madrid keeping a close eye, they want this resolved quickly….”

Currently earning £190,000 a week, Saliba looks in line for a minimum 50% pay increase at Emirates Stadium.

“I’m told they’re prepared to offer a salary in the region of £300,000 a week, which would make him the club’s highest earner. Some suggestions have put the figure at £250,000, but sources closer to the talks believe it will end up higher because of just how vital he is to Arteta’s project.

“Arsenal see him as one of the best defenders in the world, a cornerstone of their future, and the message is clear that Saliba isn’t for sale.”

Ornstein, Jacobs confirms new Arsenal deal for Saliba

Confirming the agreement for Saliba was done, Ornstein wrote for The Athletic: ‘Arsenal centre-back William Saliba has agreed a new contract with the club.

‘The 24-year-old’s new deal is expected to be signed in the coming days.

‘The Athletic reported in May that Arsenal had opened contract talks with Saliba in the hope of retaining him beyond June 2027, when his existing terms expire.

Saliba had been the subject of interest from Real Madrid, but said in March he was happy at Arsenal and wanted to win trophies with the north London club.

‘Saliba has played a key role in helping Arsenal maintain the strongest defensive record in the Premier League over the previous two seasons. He played 51 times for Arsenal last term, as Mikel Arteta’s side finished second in the Premier League for the third consecutive campaign and reached the Champions League semi-final.’

Ornstein’s reveal was soon confirmed by another journalist, Ben Jacobs, who posted on X: ‘William Saliba has agreed a new five-year Arsenal contract, which is expected to be formalised soon.

‘Arsenal always confident of extending Saliba despite interest from Real Madrid. Player made it clear he wanted to stay. Arsenal also working on extending Bukayo Saka, who is also expected to extend.’

With that arrangement set to be made public in the next few days, Arsenal can expect to now enjoy many more years of seeing the stylish Frenchman marshalling their defence, with the ‘long-term arrangement’ expected to secure his future at the club until 2030 and the age of 29.

Asked whether he will sign a new contract in July, the Frenchman said: “Yes, hopefully – of course there is nothing now but there is a good conversation with my agent and the club. Let’s see.”

