Arsenal have reportedly identified Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White as an alternative signing to Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, though a move for the 26-year-old could be impacted by Elliot Anderson’s future.

The Gunners are looking to add more creativity to their attacking ranks and TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Rogers figures very highly on their shortlist.

However, with Villa demanding north of £100million for the England international and Manchester City and Chelsea also interested, it could prove difficult to lure Rogers to the Emirates.

According to The Sun, Arsenal could target Gibbs-White as an ‘alternative’ as he has ‘admirers’ at Arsenal.

The versatile midfielder, who notched an impressive 18 goals and seven assists across all competitions this season, played a crucial role in keeping Forest in the Premier League and helping them reach the Europa League semi-finals.

Gibbs-White was controversially left out of England’s World Cup squad by Thomas Tuchel, but Arsenal remain big fans and could launch a move for him should Rogers prove impossible to sign.

He came close to joining Tottenham last summer before the transfer dramatically collapsed. Gibbs-White has since signed a new deal with Forest which runs until 2028, and other reports suggest his valuation is around the £70million mark.

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Forest determined to fend off Arsenal interest

Gibbs-White isn’t the only Forest star attracting major interest, with Man City still pushing hard to sign Anderson.

We have reported how the Cityzens are attempting to finalise a deal before the beginning of the World Cup.

They have seen one bid rejected by Forest, but are planning to go back in with an improved offer imminently.

But should Man City sign Anderson, that could have ramifications for Arsenal’s pursuit of Gibbs-White.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed last month (May 16) that Forest are not willing to lose both Anderson and Gibbs-White this summer – and they have always been more confident of keeping the latter.

“The club are confident Gibbs-White will not actively push for an exit this summer after committing his long-term future to Forest with a new contract signed last year,” Bailey wrote.

“The 26-year-old remains central to Forest’s plans moving forward and the club fully expect him to lead the team into next season regardless of Anderson’s likely departure.

“Sources close to Forest state the club’s hierarchy view Gibbs-White not only as one of their most important players on the pitch, but also as a key figure within the dressing room and leadership structure.”

“Internally, there is a belief that maintaining stability around the captain will become even more important if Anderson departs.”

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