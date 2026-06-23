Aston Villa’s insistence that Morgan Rogers will cost a club-record fee in excess of £100million is doing little to discourage Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, with TEAMtalk understanding all three clubs remain firmly in the race and continue to hold discussions with the player’s camp.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed at the beginning of June that Rogers’ future was emerging as a three-way battle between Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City, and sources have now confirmed that contest is intensifying as the summer window progresses.

Villa have made it clear that any deal would need to eclipse the £100million they received from Man City for Jack Grealish in 2021, making Rogers the most expensive sale in the club’s history.

However, TEAMtalk understands that valuation has not frightened off his leading suitors.

With Rogers’s former club Middlesbrough due up to 20% of a future fee, there is an acceptance that Villa likely need to clear the £100million mark to make it a worthwhile sale this summer.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed that talks remain ongoing with Rogers’ representatives, with all three clubs continuing to present their respective projects as they seek to position themselves at the front of the queue.

We can, however, confirm that Arsenal’s pursuit has been particularly impressive in the eyes of the player and his camp.

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Arteta, Berta looking to bring Rogers to Arsenal

TEAMtalk understands that both Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have played active roles in discussions, outlining why they believe the England international would be an ideal fit for the next phase of the club’s development.

The Gunners view Rogers as a perfect option to operate from the left side of attack, while also valuing his ability to move centrally and perform as a No.10 when required.

His versatility is seen as a major attraction within Arsenal’s recruitment plans and the club believe he could add another dimension to Arteta’s forward line.

Man City, meanwhile, have also stepped up their efforts. With Enzo Maresca set to arrive as head coach they are in the midst of a major squad refresh and are already closing in on a deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

TEAMtalk understands Man City have also maintained strong interest in Rogers and see an opportunity to bring the attacker back to the club where he spent part of his youth career.

The prospect of re-signing a player they once helped develop is viewed as an attractive opportunity by senior figures at the Etihad.

Chelsea, for their part, remain very much in the conversation.

Indeed, sources indicate their interest is arguably the longest-standing of the three clubs.

Blues co-director of recruitment and talent Joe Shields knows Rogers exceptionally well, having been instrumental in bringing him to Man City during his time as academy director.

That existing relationship has helped Chelsea maintain a strong line of communication throughout the process and they continue to explore whether a deal can be struck.

Aston Villa know it’ll be difficult to keep Rogers

Villa’s public stance remains unchanged. The Midlands club insist they do not want to lose Rogers and continue to view him as a cornerstone of their project moving forward.

Yet TEAMtalk understands there is an increasing acceptance behind the scenes that keeping hold of the 23-year-old may prove difficult if one of his admirers decides to make a decisive move.

The level of interest, coupled with the player’s growing reputation, means Villa are preparing for the possibility of receiving a formal offer that could test their resolve. For now, the race remains wide open.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City all remain firmly in contention, all continue to hold talks with Rogers’ camp and none have been deterred by Villa’s nine-figure valuation.

With the player attracting attention from three of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, the battle for his signature is only just beginning.

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