An intense summer transfer battle to sign Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers is rapidly developing into a three-way fight between Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea, TEAMtalk can reveal, with the player’s stance on a potential exit from Villa Park also emerging.

We have consistently reported on the interest from all three clubs over recent months, and sources have now confirmed that the trio have emerged as the leading contenders for Rogers’ signature.

The 23-year-old only signed a new contract with Aston Villa last year, but we understand he believes the time may be right to take the next step in his career.

Sources close to the situation have indicated that Rogers is ready to move on from Villa Park should the right opportunity present itself this summer.

His situation has not gone unnoticed among the Premier League’s elite.

Arsenal have intensified their assessment of Rogers, as Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta continue to reshape the club’s attacking options ahead of the new season.

The Gunners see Rogers as a player capable of solving multiple issues within their squad.

We understand Arsenal believe the former Middlesbrough man can provide a major upgrade on the left side of their attack while also adding the unpredictability and match-winning quality that some within the club felt was missing at times last season.

Even after the arrival of Eberechi Eze, there remains a feeling at the Emirates that another elite attacking option could elevate Arsenal to another level, and Rogers is viewed as someone capable of delivering that extra X-factor.

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City pushing hard for Rogers as Chelsea make their play

Manchester City, meanwhile, are pushing hard for a reunion.

As we revealed earlier this week, City remain heavily involved in discussions surrounding Rogers and see him as an ideal replacement for Bernardo Silva following the Portuguese star’s departure.

The England international spent four years within City’s academy system after joining in 2019 before leaving for Middlesbrough in 2023. Indeed, Boro retain a healthy sell-on and are keeping close tabs on the situation. Alongside Hayden Hackney, who is expected to join Everton, the Teessiders stand by to rake in enormous funds this summer.

Sources have confirmed that City would welcome him back to the Etihad and, crucially, Rogers has no reservations about returning to the club. The Etihad hierarchy believe he has developed into one of the Premier League’s most complete attacking players and view him as someone capable of becoming a key figure in their next generation.

Chelsea, however, should not be underestimated. The Blues have tracked Rogers extensively, and we understand their admiration runs deep.

Recruitment director Joe Shields remains one of the player’s biggest supporters, having signed Rogers during his time as academy chief at City.

The pair have maintained a strong relationship and sources say Shields is keen to engineer a reunion at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea believe Rogers possesses the versatility, athleticism and technical quality required to thrive in their evolving project and remain firmly in the race despite growing competition.

For now, Rogers is keeping his focus on international duty.

The attacking midfielder, rated in the £100m bracket, is expected to play a prominent role for Thomas Tuchel’s England side at the World Cup, and is being kept fully informed of developments as interest continues to build behind the scenes.

With Arsenal seeking greater attacking firepower, Man City plotting a homecoming and Chelsea determined to leverage their long-standing relationship with the player, the race for Rogers is shaping up to be one of the most fascinating transfer battles of the summer.

And while Aston Villa would prefer to keep hold of one of their prized assets, there is a growing belief across the game that the Three Lions star is set for a blockbuster move before the new season gets underway.

Arsenal, though, continue to hover, and a report earlier this week suggested the Gunners could have two secret weapons to help them win what is fast becoming an intense transfer chase.