Ian Wright believes that Arsenal’s failed quest to bring Vinicius Junior to the Emirates Stadium was the reason why Morgan Rogers chose Chelsea, with the Gunners legend also sharing his regret at Liverpool signing Bradley Barcola.

Rogers joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window for £117million.

However, it was Arsenal who were initially in advanced talks for Rogers.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly wanted Rogers to play at left wing.

The England international, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, was keen on a move to the Premier League champions.

However, Arsenal were also trying to sign Vinicius Junior at the time.

Arsenal had held positive talks with Vinicius Junior’s camp, but in the end, the Brazil international winger signed a new contract with Real Madrid.

According to Wright, it was Arsenal’s failed pursuit of Vinicius Junior that pushed Rogers to Chelsea.

Wright said on Stick to Football: “It’s not a disastrous window but if I’m Mikel, I wouldn’t be happy with how this window has gone simply because we’ve gone another window where we have not got that forward.

“Mikel has talked about getting players to take us to that level, he did it again after Paris, where we didn’t have that player to break them.

“That is the player Mikel wanted.

“They chased Vini until the end of the earth and left Morgan Rogers dangling.”

Wright continued: “I think we did need Rogers.

“You say we have got those types of players but that is what Mikel wanted.

“It is a position where we need that player.

“Of course, Saka is back, Odegaard is back, Havertz is back and playing together, but he wanted that difference-maker.

‘He [Rogers] is the one we were linked with ages ago and he would have loved to have come, I can feel it.

“There’s something that’s happened with Arsenal with the way they were going for Vini.

“If you’re a player and you see a team going for him, you think, ‘I thought they were interested in me?’

“It is the player the manager wanted.

“Chelsea thought, well if you’re not going to pay it, we’ll pay it.

“I’m gutted, I would have loved him to come.”

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Ian Wright wanted Bradley Barcola at Arsenal

Ian Wright has also given his verdict on Arsenal’s interest in signing Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

The pundit believes that the France international winger would have been a good signing for Arsenal.

However, it was Liverpool who signed Barcola, paying PSG £123million for him.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher said: “I’m happy it didn’t happen but I was looking at the Barcola thing.

“For me with Arsenal, left wing has always felt like where the drop is compared to [Bukayo] Saka, [Martin] Odegaard, [Kai] Havertz.

“The new kid [Christos] Tzolis has made a decent start. But the longer the Barcola thing went on, and then Arsenal didn’t get Vinicius Jr or Alvarez, I was thinking is that [signing Barcola] not the one?”

Wright responded: “That is the player Arsenal need to sign. He comes in from a brilliant PSG side and he’s played with players who are on that level. Now he’s coming into a Liverpool side where he is that superstar and will bring them [his teammates] up there.

“That’s what we needed. Whether you think Morgan Rogers could have done that, I would have been happy with that. But Barcola was available.”

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