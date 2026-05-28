Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers, with TEAMtalk understanding the Gunners are now positioning themselves alongside Chelsea in the race for the England international this summer.

As TEAMtalk has previously reported, Chelsea have been working extensively on a potential move for Rogers, whose future at Villa Park is attracting increasing attention despite Aston Villa securing Champions League qualification.

Villa boss Unai Emery is desperate to retain Rogers and still views the 23-year-old as one of the centrepieces of his long-term project.

However, TEAMtalk understands Villa’s financial position means they could struggle to turn down a huge offer should bidding escalate in the coming weeks.

Chelsea’s interest has been driven heavily by Co-Director of Recruitment and Talent Joe Shields.

Shields originally identified Rogers during his time at Manchester City, where he played a key role in bringing the midfielder into the club’s academy system from West Bromwich Albion.

Sources close to Chelsea indicate Shields remains a huge admirer of Rogers and has been working internally to construct a package capable of convincing Villa to sell.

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TEAMtalk understands Chelsea ideally view Rogers either as a long-term attacking partner for Cole Palmer or potentially even a player capable of carrying similar creative responsibility should circumstances change around Palmer’s future, as he himself is being tipped to depart.

The arrival of Xabi Alonso at Stamford Bridge has not altered Chelsea’s plans.

Sources indicate Alonso is fully aware of the club’s pursuit and would be more than happy to work with Rogers as part of his new-look attacking setup.

However, Chelsea now face serious competition from across London.

Arteta and Berta both want Rogers at Arsenal

TEAMtalk can confirm Arsenal have dramatically stepped up their own interest following approval from Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta.

The Premier League champions are understood to be huge admirers of Rogers’ versatility, athleticism and ability to operate across multiple attacking and midfield roles.

Internally, Arsenal increasingly view him as a potentially ideal solution to their long-standing issues down the left side of attack.

Arsenal opted against major changes in that area last summer by retaining both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, but TEAMtalk understands there is growing recognition inside the club that further improvement is required if they are to take the next step domestically and in Europe.

Rogers is now viewed as one of the standout options capable of elevating that side of the squad.

The Gunners previously explored Anthony Gordon’s situation but chose not to become heavily involved once Barcelona accelerated talks and agreed terms with the Newcastle winger.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal have continued extensive work on numerous elite attacking names including Nico Williams, Rafael Leao, Bradley Barcola and highly-rated RB Leipzig talent Yan Diomande.

However, sources indicate Rogers’ name is now being pushed particularly strongly during internal recruitment discussions.

The England international will command a huge fee, though. Villa famously sold Jack Grealish to Manchester City in 2021 for a club-record £100million, but sources insist Rogers would command an even higher fee in the current market.

Arsenal want Rogers and Alvarez in statement double swoop

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also among the clubs continuing to monitor Rogers closely, although neither have yet matched the level of engagement currently being shown by Arsenal and Chelsea.

TEAMtalk can also confirm Arsenal’s admiration for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez remains completely separate from their Rogers plans.

The Argentine is viewed strictly as a central attacking target and would not affect any move for Rogers should Arsenal decide to formally accelerate negotiations.

For now, Aston Villa continue fighting to keep one of their most valuable assets.

But with Arsenal and Chelsea both now stepping up their pursuit and major financial offers expected, TEAMtalk understands Rogers’ future is quickly becoming one of the defining Premier League transfer stories of the summer window.

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