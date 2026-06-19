Arsenal ramp up £80m swoop that’ll kickstart sensational triple deal

Arsenal are advancing their pursuit of Aston Villa maestro Morgan Rogers, and he could be followed to the Emirates by two more exciting stars, according to a report.

Rogers is currently away on international duty at the World Cup, having come off the bench during England’s opening 4-2 victory over Croatia. The attacking midfielder is seemingly behind Jude Bellingham in the pecking order at No 10, but he remains an important part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

Rogers’ brilliant performances for both Villa and England over the past year have seen him leave a big impression on Tuchel.

The 23-year-old helped Villa win the Europa League and finish fourth in the Premier League during the 2025-26 campaign, which saw Unai Emery’s side qualify for next season’s Champions League, though Rogers is primed to move on.

He is ready to test himself out at the very highest level by joining a truly elite club, having been linked with sides such as Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal are eager to win the race for the playmaker, believing he can thrive as either a left winger or No 10. Sky Sports have provided an update on the Gunners’ pursuit of Rogers.

They state that Arsenal have ‘stepped up their interest’ in Rogers by ‘exploring the conditions of a potential deal’ with Villa.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has been informed that Villa will hold out for at least £80million before selling their attacking gem.

The Villans are in a ‘strong negotiating position’ as his contract runs until June 2031.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has made the capture of a new left winger a ‘priority’ and has installed Rogers as his No 1 target.

We revealed on June 5 that Chelsea and City will be Arsenal’s biggest competitors for Rogers.

It emerged earlier this week that he is ‘sold’ on Arsenal’s ‘project’, putting the Premier League champions in a good position.

Sources told us on June 13 that Arsenal are accelerating their interest in both Rogers and former Norwich City winger Christos Tzolis, information which has now been confirmed by Sky Sports.

They add that Arsenal are ‘exploring’ a £34m deal for Tzolis, who has reignited his career at Club Brugge.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tzolis, Bouaddi both on Arsenal wish list

Berta sees the Tzolis deal as a separate objective to Rogers, meaning Arsenal could land two new forwards this summer.

Plus, Arsenal are ‘targeting’ a new central midfielder to prepare for their title defence, and Lille starlet Ayyoub Bouaddi is ‘being watched closely’.

Arsenal are among several top teams who ‘monitored’ Bouaddi throughout the club campaign, and their interest has only increased during the World Cup, with the 18-year-old starring for Morocco.

Lille value the teenager at £60m, though Arsenal are hopeful of signing him for a lower price.

Arteta’s side could face competition from Real Madrid and Liverpool to land Bouaddi.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have sent an ‘official bid’ for their first first summer signing.