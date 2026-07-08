Arsenal are preparing to launch their opening bid for Morgan Rogers after making significant progress in negotiations with the player’s camp, TEAMtalk understands.

The Gunners have been working behind the scenes for several weeks on a deal for the Aston Villa star and sources have confirmed they are now ready to take their interest to the next stage.

Sources have told us that Arsenal have made “significant” advances in discussions with Rogers’s representatives over the past few days, leaving the north London club increasingly confident they are now the England international’s preferred destination.

That progress has given Arsenal the belief to press ahead with an official approach to Villa, but the Gunners know they face a huge financial challenge.

Aston Villa have consistently maintained that Rogers is not for sale and are demanding a fee comfortably in excess of £100million to even begin discussions over a transfer.

Internally, however, Arsenal believe there is a realistic opportunity to complete the deal if they can reach an agreement with Villa.

They are also fully aware they are not alone in the race.

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Arsenal must bid over £116m to land Morgan Rogers

Chelsea remain firm admirers of Rogers, with the player’s long-standing relationship with Blues director of recruitment Joe Shields ensuring Stamford Bridge remains a genuine option.

Manchester City have also made it clear they would welcome the chance to bring their former academy graduate back to the Etihad should the opportunity arise.

Manchester United and Liverpool continue to monitor developments closely and have kept themselves informed over the situation, although Arsenal are now widely viewed as leading the chase.

Villa’s public stance has not changed. The Midlands club insist they do not want to lose one of their prized assets, despite being aware Rogers is holding discussions over his future.

TEAMtalk understands there is an acceptance internally that a transfer could eventually happen, but only if Villa receive a record-breaking fee.

Sources believe any deal would need to make Rogers the most expensive English player in history, surpassing the £116million Manchester City paid to sign Elliot Anderson.

Arsenal prioritising Rogers over Barcola, Tzolis

Arsenal’s pursuit forms part of a wider reshaping of their attacking options this summer.

The Gunners remain interested in Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola and Club Brugge’s Christos Tzolis, but Rogers has emerged as the club’s priority target with a deal for Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez – whilst active – very much on the backburner as he continues to put a move to Barcelona first.

Arsenal have already signalled their intentions by allowing Leandro Trossard to agree personal terms with Besiktas, while both Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus are also available should suitable offers arrive.

We understand Mikel Arteta sees Rogers primarily as the long-term solution on the left side of his attack rather than as a No 10, believing the Villa star possesses the qualities to elevate Arsenal’s frontline for years to come.

With personal terms now moving in the right direction and Arsenal increasingly confident of the player’s preference, attention is turning towards convincing Villa to part with one of the Premier League’s brightest stars.

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