Arsenal learn Mudryk will command eye-watering fee – but Shakhtar CEO to negotiate ‘in literally five minutes’ with Gunners

Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin has confirmed ‘negotiations are continuing’ with Arsenal over 21-year-old Mykhaylo Mudryk, amid speculation over a January transfer.

Arsenal reportedly had an opening offer of £55m rejected for Mudryk and are yet to meet Shakhtar’s demands, but are confident an agreement can be reached.

As for Mudryk himself, he is keen on a move to the Emirates and has been keeping a close eye on the Gunners’ recent performances as they fired their way to the top of the Premier League.

Mudryk is one of the most in-demand players in Europe at the moment after putting in consistently excellent performances over the past few months.

This season, the 21-year-old has been been in particularly outstanding form, netting seven goals and making six assists in 12 appearances in the Ukrainian top flight.

Mudryk has also dazzled in the Champions League, too, where in six matches he has scored three goals and made two assists, netting against Celtic and RB Leipzig.

According to reports, Arsenal have already agreed on personal terms with Mudryk’s entourage, so the only thing left to negotiate is his transfer fee.

In that regard, Shakhtar CEO Palkin has been speaking to Sky Sports News about the prospect of Mudryk leaving the club, confirming that negotiations over the player are ongoing as we speak, but nothing is finalised yet.

Earlier today, he said: “Negotiations are continuing.

“We receive offers, but they are not the ones we would like to see on our table.

“Now, literally in 5 minutes, I will have a phone conversation with Arsenal. We are open to negotiations, ready to exchange ideas and figures.

“If we will agree, then let it be so. If we will not, then let it be another time.”

Mudryk price tag may be worth the risk for Arsenal

According to the same Sky report, Shakhtar are reportedly using Antony’s £86m transfer from Ajax to Manchester United as a benchmark in negotiations, saying they believe Mudryk is a better player than him.

As a result, the Ukrainian team want offers in excess of that, but are allegedly willing to entertain a deal with addons to make paying a higher price more palatable for Arsenal.

The winger is truly a fantastic player to watch and will undoubtedly move to a big European club at some point in the future, so it’s understandable that Mikel Arteta wants to get a deal over the line as soon as possible.

Given the Gunners’ recent injury to Gabriel Jesus, the need to sign Mudryk has become even more pressing, as they need to replace the attacking void the Brazilian has left with the Shakhtar winger, along with potentially Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, too.

If the Ukraine international is what Arteta needs to win the league this season, a fee in the region of £90m would be a price worth paying.

Also, considering his young age and his potential to get even better, Mudryk could define the Premier League for years to come and reinstate Arsenal’s reputation as a consistent title-contender.

