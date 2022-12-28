Mudryk has been ‘watching’ Arsenal games, says Sky Sports pundit, with Gunners edging closer to deal

Arsenal recently had an initial offer rejected for Shakhtar Donetsk wonderkid Mykhaylo Mudryk, but are reportedly confident of getting a deal over the line this January.

The Gunners received another boost in their pursuit today after Sky Sports pundit Mark McAdam said that the Ukrainian has been keeping a keen eye on their performances.

A sizeable transfer fee is likely required to sign Mudryk this January, but, with plenty of top European clubs vying for his signature, Mikel Arteta will be keen to get the deal over the line.

Mudryk truly is one of the hottest properties in Europe at the moment after putting in consistently excellent performances for Shakhtar over the past few months.

This season, the 21-year-old has been enjoying his most prolific form to date, netting seven goals and making six assists in 12 appearances in the Ukrainian top flight.

Mudryk has also shone for Shakhtar in the Champions League, too, where in six outings he has scored three goals and made two assists, netting against Celtic and RB Leipzig.

According to reports, Arsenal have already agreed on personal terms with Mudryk’s entourage, so the only thing left to negotiate is his transfer fee.

Earlier, McAdam confirmed that Mudryk is keen on the move to Arsenal and that he has been watching the Gunners as they fired their way to the top of the Premier League table.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, he said: “Mykhaylo Mudryk has been teasing Arsenal fans by watching the side in action. He’s probably one of the most exciting wingers in European football and has the potential to go right to the very top.

“He’s a 21-year-old Ukrainian international and Arsenal are continuing their dialogue with Shakhtar Donetsk.

“There have been some reports that their initial offer of £55m has been rejected. There is a gap between what Arsenal are willing to pay and what Shakhtar are willing to receive. They are discussing the structure of the deal.

“The player is keen on the move which makes Arsenal a lot more comfortable with the situation.”

Mudryk admits he ‘couldn’t say no to Arsenal’

It would be a major coup if Arsenal are able to get a January deal over the line, as the Ukrainian has been subject to interest from a number of top clubs across Europe.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Newcastle United have also been vying for the Ukrainian’s signature, while other outlets suggest he has been targeted by the likes of Manchester United, as well as Everton last summer, too.

But, it now looks like the Gunners have beaten them all to Mudryk, who admitted himself that he wouldn’t ‘be able to say no’ to Arsenal.

In an interview with CBS’ Ben Jacobs, he said: “In the winter we will see. There was a lot of discussion about the transfer, about the clubs who want me. But it’s normal.

“Now, I’m at Shakhtar and I want to play in this team. I love this team. I love every guy in this team. Shakhtar is now my home but for me it’s very important that all my thoughts are only about Shakhtar.

“But in the winter we will see.”

When asked whether he dreams of playing in the Premier League, Mudryk added: “Yes, yes, I think every guy dreams about the Premier League.”

Then, when pushed on whether there is a specific club he would like to play for, Mudryk said: “It’s hard to say but Arsenal is a very good team, very good coach. I like the way they play.”

Jacobs then asked whether it would be hard to say no to Arsenal this winter, to which Mudryk responded: “Yes, from my side I can’t say no.”

