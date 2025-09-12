€80m star ‘a priority’ for Arsenal as baffling Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta claim emerges

Arsenal are keen on signing Nottingham Forest defender Murillo as a potential long-term replacement for Gabriel, according to two sources, but TEAMtalk analyses why the Gunners may not need him.

Murillo has been on the books of Forest since 2023 and has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League. The Brazil international was a rock at the back for Nottingham Forest last season, as The Tricky Trees finished as high as seventh in the Premier League table.

The performances of the defender have drawn interest from a number of clubs, including Arsenal.

A report on September 3 revealed that Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea are all interested in Murillo.

Forest, who have recently appointed former Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou as their new manager following the sacking of Nuno, value Murillo at €70-80million (up to £69m, $94m).

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is personally said to be keen on Murillo, with the Gunners boss admiring the 23-year-old’s ‘presence of mind’ and his ‘bravery to break lines with his passing’.

The north London club, who are aiming to win the Premier League title and make a major impact in the Champions League this season, want to strengthen the left side of the defence.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has now backed that claim, revealing that sources have told him that Arsenal are indeed looking at Murillo, noting that signing a centre-back is ‘a priority’ for the Gunners.

Brown told Football Insider: “Arsenal are one of the clubs having a look at Murillo.

“He’s been a major, major part of Forest’s success and he had a fantastic season last year, so I can’t imagine they’ll be willing to let him leave.

“Arteta wants to have a squad of players where, if somebody gets injured, there’s another option waiting to step straight into their place without it impacting the team.

“They want to challenge for the Premier League title and compete in Europe, and for that you need a strong squad, so they’re constantly on the look-out for quality players.

“It’s become a priority for them because when they got injuries to key players last season, it completely derailed them and they really felt the effects.

“At the moment, if Saliba or Gabriel get injured for any period of time, they’re going to notice it. They’ve got White who can play there, and so can players like Timber or Calafiori, but none of them are out-and-out centre-backs.

“Murillo would be one of those, and if somebody like a Gabriel or a Saliba did get injured, he would be able to step in without having a negative impact on the team.”

Do Arsenal need to sign Murillo?

William Saliba (who is injured at the moment) and Gabriel are the two first-choice centre-backs for Arsenal and always play when they are fit and available.

Arsenal signed Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia in the summer transfer window and also secured the services of Piero Hincapie on a loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen.

Like Gabriel, Hincapie is left-footed, so that solves Arteta’s problem of not having more than one recognised left-footed centre-back in his squad.

Riccardo Calafiori is another option, with the Italian defender able to play as a left-back or as a centre-back. Ben White, too, can operate in central defence.

Having signed Hincapie only this summer, there is no immediate need for Arsenal to move for Murillo when the transfer window opens in January.

However, it must be noted that Hincapie’s deal at Arsenal is only on loan for the season, with the option to make it permanent next summer.

So, if Hincapie fails to impress, then Arsenal could swoop in for Murillo in the summer of 2025.

While it would make sense for Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta and manager Arteta to be on the constant hunt for quality players, signing a new centre-back in January is not “a priority” and the claim from Brown is baffling, to say the least.

