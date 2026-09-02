Myles Lewis-Skelly reaction to Man Utd interest in £60m Arsenal deal emerges

Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly did not fancy a move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to a report, which has also revealed the youngster’s ultimate desire.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported back on May 6 that Man Utd were interested in signing Lewis-Skelly from Arsenal in the summer of 2026.

Sources told us at the time that Man Utd viewed Lewis-Skelly as a long-term successor to Luke Shaw.

The 19-year-old is one of the best and most promising young players who is able to play as a left-back or as a midfielder.

However, we reported at the time that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did not want to lose Lewis-Skelly.

Sources also told us that Arsenal would demand over £60million for the 19-year-old.

There had since been reports of Man Utd maintaining interest in Lewis-Skelly, but the star is still at the Premier League champions.

According to The Athletic, Lewis-Skelly did not fancy a move to Man Utd in the summer transfer window and dreams of establishing himself as a regular in the north London club’s starting line-up.

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Myles Lewis-Skelly did not want to leave Arsenal for Man Utd

The report has claimed that ‘Myles Lewis-Skelly was offered to Manchester United and Chelsea by an intermediary.’

It continued: ‘When the news broke, it sent ripples through the squad — and the reaction from the fanbase was even stronger.

‘Arsenal insist they did not offer Lewis-Skelly directly — while sources at both Manchester United and Chelsea maintain they were proposed the player.

‘United held a strong interest in the 19-year-old and believed Arsenal could be amenable to selling at the right price.

‘Lewis-Skelly, however, was focused throughout on establishing himself with his boyhood club.

‘He never wanted to leave, nor did he explore a move away from the Emirates Stadium.’

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