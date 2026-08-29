Arsenal make COMPLETE U-turn on Myles Lewis-Skelly as Man Utd learn FINAL decision

Arsenal have made up their mind on whether they will sell Myles Lewis-Skelly in the final days of the summer transfer window, according to a report, as Manchester United learn their chances of bringing the England international to Old Trafford.

Man Utd want to sign a midfielder and a left-back before the window closes next week.

The Sun reported on August 24 that Man Utd are keen on a deal for Lewis-Skelly.

Lewis-Skelly is one of the best young players in the Premier League who has excelled at left-back and in midfield for Arsenal this season.

The Sun reported that Arsenal value Lewis-Skelly at over £50million.

However, it has now emerged that Arsenal have decided against selling the 19-year-old, with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta personally keen on keeping the teenager at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal had been considering selling Lewis-Skelly earlier this summer.

However, with the transfer window closing next week, Arsenal boss Arteta does not want to let the 19-year-old leave.

The report has stated: ‘Sources say Arsenal had considered the midfielder’s sale, but have now gone back on the decision, as he is viewed as an important part of their long-term future.

‘Lewis-Skelly has started the first two games of the new season, as well as last season’s Champions League final, and Arteta views him as a key asset in his squad.’

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Ray Parlour gives verdict on Myles Lewis-Skelly future

Former Arsenal star Ray Parlour believes that Lewis-Skelly will not leave the Premier League champions.

Parlour said this week: “I know there was a rumour around Man United liking him, but I can tell you now he will definitely be an Arsenal player this season.

“You know, he doesn’t start Arsenal’s opening game of the season if he’s going to be sold to United.

“Look, if he finds himself struggling for game time later on this season, then you could understand him maybe looking to move on.

“But he’s come through the ranks, he loves the club and he knows it inside out…

“I’ve always said Arsenal is a fantastic club, and you want to try and stay there for as long as you can.

“It’s what I tried to do as a player.

“He just needs to keep his head down, because it’s all positive for me, when it comes to Lewis-Skelly.

“He’ll play the next game, because I thought he played really well against Coventry.

“And that’s all you can do as a player.”

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