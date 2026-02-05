Arsenal are competing with Leeds United for Borussia Dortmund left-back Daniel Svensson, according to a report, which, if true, means that Chelsea will get a chance to sign Myles Lewis-Skelly from the Gunners in the summer of 2026.

According to Bild, Arsenal are among the clubs that want to sign Svensson from Dortmund in the summer of 2026. The German publication has claimed that Leeds ‘in particular’ are keen on the 23-year-old, who is the subject of interest from Inter Milan as well.

Svensson is a left-back by trade, but the Sweden international is also able to operate as a central midfielder and has been playing as a left-winger this season.

Bild has claimed that Dortmund want €30million (£26m, $35.4m) for Svensson, who is said to have a 30 per cent chance of leaving the Bundesliga club in the summer of 2026.

Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori are the two recognised left-backs for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who can use – and has used – Piero Hincapie in the role as well.

Arsenal’s interest in Svensson suggests that Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are looking to reshuffle the left-back spot, and Chelsea could find a way in to sign Lewis-Skelly.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on November 25, 2025, that Chelsea are keen on a deal for Lewis-Skelly.

We reported at the time that Real Madrid have also scouted the 19-year-old England international, but his ambition is to stay at Arsenal for the long term and become a regular.

Chelsea were never going to be able to convince Arsenal to sell Lewis-Skelly in the middle of the season, but the Gunners’ interest in Svensson could open the door for the Blues to swoop in for the teenager in the summer of 2026.

While Lewis-Skelly has made six starts in the Champions League for Arsenal, he has been able to start just once in the Premier League so far this season.

Chelsea have Marc Cucurella, Jorrel Hato and Caleb Wiley, but the Blues are always on the hunt for young talents even if they do not need them.

