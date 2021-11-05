Arsenal named in six-club striker race, with Arteta pushing for deal

Arsenal are among the list of clubs who tried to prize Youssef En-Nesyri away from Sevilla this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners are searching for Alexandre Lacazette’s replacement up front. The Frenchman is almost certain to move on when his contract expires in June.

West Ham and Newcastle are the main English clubs to have been linked with his services. Atletico boss Diego Simeone is also a big fan.

Lacazette’s departure will leave Gunners boss Mikel Arteta without an effective striker partner for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But it seems the Spaniard is hell-bent on rectifying the issue. Spanish outlet ABC Sevilla, as cited by Goal, state that Arteta informed club chiefs of his desire to sign En-Nesyri in the summer.

He spoke about how the Morocco international would be perfect for his style of play. Arsenal’s chief executive, Vinai Venkatesham, gave the move the green light and contact was made with the star’s agent.

Five other European clubs, who remain unnamed by the report, also tried to open discussions. However, En-Nesyri pledged his allegiance to Sevilla. He seems to have no intention to leave the Spanish top flight any time soon.

Arteta has not given up hope. Recent reports suggest that he has gone back to the Arsenal board to request En-Nesyri’s signature before January. The Gunners may have to put a huge contract offer on the table to convince the player to move.

En-Nesyri would certainly trouble Premier League defenders. He scored 18 times in La Liga last term as Sevilla finished fourth in the table. Six Champions League goals also came his way before the last-16 defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell urged the club to sign him last month. “Good player, really good. For me, he would definitely come in and carry a threat,” Campbell said.

“He will carry a threat top end of the pitch. He has good size, speed, knows where the goal is, he is skilful too.”

Arteta reacts to Nuno sack

Meanwhile, Arteta has responded after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked by north London rivals Tottenham.

At a press conference, the former midfielder said: “I would like to send a message to Nuno. It’s always tough to see a colleague leave the job and Nuno has done extremely well in this country and shown that he is a top, top manager.”

On the appointment of Antonio Conte, Arteta continued: “We know that he has a really successful past in the last two places that he’s been and we’ll see what he does here.”

Sunday’s home game against Watford will be his 100th in charge of Arsenal. “An incredible and quick journey where a lot has happened,” he said.

“Not only in the football club but around the world that has a huge impact in everything that we’ve lived in the last two years.

“But so privileged to be where I am and really enjoying the opportunity and challenge that we have ahead.”

