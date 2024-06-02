Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen ‘expecting’ Arsenal transfer in ultimate insult to Chelsea

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Napoli goal machine Victor Osimhen for several months but look set to miss out on his signature.

Arsenal have emerged as contenders to sign the Nigerian international with Mikel Arteta looking to add a new prolific striker to his squad.

His release clause of over £100m was always going to be a stretch for Chelsea amid their need to sell players to balance the books this summer.

It is still a big ask for Arsenal but they are not as hamstrung by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules as their London rivals.

Benjamin Sesko is understood to be the Gunners’ top striker target but could be tempted if the opportunity to sign Osimhen presents itself.

He fired Napoli to the Serie A title in 2022/23 by scoring an incredible 26 league goals – before netting 15 in an injury-disrupted 2023/24.

Osimhen undoubtedly has the quality to turn Arsenal into serial trophy winners and a fresh report claims he’d love to make the switch to the Emirates.

READ MORE: Arsenal transfers: Fulham join growing list of clubs chasing former Arteta favourite

Victor Osimhen wants to join Arsenal

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Osimhen is ‘expecting’ Arsenal to make an offer for him in this summer’s transfer window.

Unlike Chelsea, the North Londoners are yet to make any concrete enquiries into the Napoli star’s availability but have been linked with him for many months.

As mentioned, Napoli are demanding that his release clause is paid in full but the report stunningly claims that he definitely ‘will not’ be playing for the Italian side in the coming season.

That is because his annual wage is set to rise to an astounding €10m (£8.5m – £160,000 per week) which would ‘create problems in the club’s wage bill.’

Osimhen and his agents are trying to weigh up the best next club for him and he is reportedly ‘open’ to ‘welcome offers’ from Saudi Arabia should they have the ‘adequate resources’ to match his contract demands.

A move to Arsenal would be ‘ideal’ however and it will be interesting to see whether they launch a bid for him in the coming weeks.

Osimhen could be brought in as a replacement for Eddie Nketiah who has been informed by the Gunners’ hierarchy that he is free to find a new club.

Whether or not they’d be willing to splash over £100m on Osimhen, however, remains to be seen.

DON’T MISS: Copa America: Five superstars who could seal Premier League switches this summer