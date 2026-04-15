Eintracht Frankfurt star Nathaniel Brown is emerging as one of the most in-demand full-backs in Europe, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool just some of the sides plotting moves for the 22-year-old.

The talented attacking left-back has established himself as a vital player for Frankfurt, having made 37 appearances across all competitions this season, notching four goals and six assists in the process.

Brown has also announced himself on the international stage – recently chalking up his first three caps for Germany – timed perfectly ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on March 2 that Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool have all scouted Brown extensively, and are considering moves for him this summer.

Arsenal are considering offloading Myles Lewis-Skelly this summer, either on loan or permanently, and Brown could be brought in as an upgrade on him.

Man City, meanwhile, are looking to bring in more competition for the likes of Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nico O’Reilly, especially given the latter has performed well in midfield recently.

As for Liverpool, they are in the market for an Andy Robertson replacement, as the Scotsman is leaving when his contract expires in the summer, and Brown represents an exciting, high-potential option.

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Brown responds as transfer interest ramps up

Speaking in an interview with SportBILD, Brown made clear he is aware of the links with the Premier League giants, but didn’t give any hints over his future.

“Yes, you do pick up on things like that, but it doesn’t influence me,” Brown said. I’m concentrating on the goals that are within my control. Nothing else interests me right now.”

With Brown’s contract at Frankfurt running until 2030, the Bundesliga club are hoping to get around €65 million (£56.5m / $76.6m) for the rising star, a fee that would make him one of the most expensive full-backs in history.

The German side ideally want to keep Brown, but should he move on they will hope for a bidding war and that is certainly a possibility given the level of interest.

Should the youngster move to the Premier League, he has the potential to become one of the best full-backs in the division.

Latest Arsenal news: Mikel Arteta ‘review’ / Romano drops exit update

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, has revealed in an update today how Arsenal are planning to ‘review’ Mikel Arteta’s position as manager at the seasons end.

The club are not panicking and no changes are planned at this stage, but sources indicate that some high-ranking club chiefs are ‘concerned’ with the team’s recent dip in form.

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is set to ‘assess’ his options and potentially leave the Emirates this summer.

Jesus’ focus is on helping Arsenal lift the Premier League title, but his situation could open up at the season’s end.

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