Neglected Arsenal star Mikel Arteta ‘mugged off’ urged to join Newcastle after ‘disrespectful’ treatment

Manchester United legend Andy Cole has criticised Mikel Arteta for ‘mugging off’ Aaron Ramsdale after dropping him from his starting XI this season.

The Arsenal goalkeeper has fallen behind Brentford loanee David Raya in the pecking order, who the North Londoners will sign on a permanent deal in the summer.

Ramsdale has made just six appearances as a result of this and reports suggest that he is looking to leave the Emirates, with Newcastle among the clubs interested in him.

Cole believes that a switch to St James’ Park could help the England international reignite his career.

“Nine times out of ten, when a player moves to a different club, they’re meant to be their new club’s number one centre-forward, centre-half, goalkeeper or whatever it may be,” Cole said, via The Mirror.

“If Aaron makes the move, he will be Newcastle’s number one goalkeeper.”

Newcastle’s first-choice keeper Nick Pope has missed much of this season with a shoulder injury.

He could return to action in late April but it seems that Eddie Howe wants to bring in a long term replacement for the 31-year-old this summer.

Mikel Arteta branded ‘disrespectful’ over treatment of Ramsdale

TEAMtalk sources state that Arsenal will consider offers for Ramsdale this summer, with his price tag set at around £60m as a starting point for negotiations.

Cole thinks that Arteta has treated Ramsdale badly, however, and that he didn’t deserve to be replaced by Raya after his performances last season.

“I think [Ramsdale] has been hard done by, I really do,” Cole added.

“He was so good for Arsenal last season and then all of a sudden, Mikel Arteta has gone out and got a new goalkeeper and initially claimed that he had two number ones, which was complete nonsense from day one.

“The way he’s disregarded Ramsdale has been really disrespectful. He’s mugged him off basically.

“I like how he goes about his business and he deserves to be treated with a bit more respect, so if he does move on from Arsenal, then he certainly would do a good job at Newcastle.”

Reports suggest that Ramsdale has become frustrated with his situation at Arsenal and wants to move elsewhere to play more consistent minutes.

Chelsea have also been linked with the shot-stopper but Newcastle are thought to be leading the race.

Ramsdale knows Howe well from their time together and Bournemouth and a reunion with the manager could be exactly what he needs.

