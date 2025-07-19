Arsenal are keen on signing an alternative to Benjamin Sesko in the summer transfer window in addition to bringing Viktor Gyokeres to the Emirates Stadium, according to a report.

After failing to beat Liverpool in the Premier League title race last season, Arsenal are determined to become the champions of England in the 2025/26 campaign. To that end, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have been working tirelessly in the summer transfer window to bolster the squad.

Arsenal have already completed the signings of Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer, while deals for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera and Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres have also been agreed on, according to The London Evening Standard.

With Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz the two other options to play as a striker, Arsenal fans would expect the signing of Gyokeres to end the Gunners’ pursuit of a centre-forward.

However, according to Football Transfers, Arsenal want to sign Nelson Weiper from Mainz as well in the summer transfer window.

Although Arsenal are yet to make a formal approach for the German striker, the north London club are keeping a close eye on the 6ft 3in star.

Arsenal have identified Weiper as a potential alternative to Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig.

Earlier this summer, Arsenal were keen on a deal for Sesko, but the Gunners eventually decided to opt for Gyokeres instead.

In Weiper, who is valued at €14million (£12.1m, $16.3m) by Mainz, Arsenal see ‘a tall and mobile finisher capable of complementing the current attacking options at the Emirates Stadium’, according to the report.

Mainz, though, want to keep hold of Weiper for another season, with Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford also interested in the Germany Under-21 international striker, who scored four goals and gave two assists in 28 appearances last season.

What’s the latest with Arsenal and Viktor Gyokeres?

Arsenal had planned to include Gyokeres in their pre-season tour of Asia, but that is not happening.

The Premier League club have announced their squad already, and with a deal for Gyokeres not finalised yet, the Sporting CP striker will not be part of Arteta’s team.

According to The Mirror, Sporting CP’s ‘stubbornness throughout negotiations’ is the reason why the transfer has not gone through yet.

While talks are at an ‘advanced’ stage, a final agreement is yet to be reached.

Football.London has reported that Arsenal are ‘calm’ about the situation and are hopeful that the Sweden international will be able to join the squad at some point during their tour of Asia.

Gyokeres has already agreed on personal terms with Arsenal, who have reached an agreement with Sporting CP on a package worth €63.5m (£54.9m, $73.6m) up front, plus a further €10m (£8.6m, $11.5m) in add-ons.

However, Sporting CP want certain bonuses added into the deal for Gyokeres.

Arsenal are willing to pay €5m (£4.3m, $5.8m) and a further €5m (£4.3m, $5.8m) in bonuses, but Sporting are demanding €7.5m (£6.4m, $8.7m) as the first add-on payment.

