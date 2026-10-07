THREE Arsenal stars ready to follow Mikel Arteta lead and sign NEW deals

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has committed his long-term future to the Premier League champions by signing a new deal, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice are two of three major Gunners stars who want to do the same.

On September 4, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arteta was planning to sign a new contract with Arsenal.

Sources told us that Arteta had interest from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr in the summer of 2026.

However, the Arsenal manager, who led the north London club to the Premier League title and the final of the Champions League last season, did not want to leave.

Arsenal have now announced that Arteta has signed a new long-term contract.

Arteta said on the club’s official website: “It’s a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal.

“This club is unique, its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue.

“We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together.

“I’m extremely grateful to Stan and Josh for their trust and support, and feel honoured to be leading this club through such a special period in its 140-year history.

“This is such a proud moment for me and my family. I feel the love and respect from our fantastic supporters, and they have mine – and ours – in return.”

Arsenal CEO Richard Garlick said: “This is an important time in Arsenal Football Club’s history.

“We want to create a winning era together with Mikel.

“We will continue to work hard together as we aim to fulfil our long-term ambitions for the club and our supporters.

“Mikel has the belief, determination and the understanding of what it takes to build something remarkable and enduring here, and we are excited to continue that journey together.”

Arsenal fans will be delighted to learn that Arteta is staying at the club, and the Emirates Stadium faithful will also be over the moon to know that Rice, Odegaard and Jurrien Timber could all be handed new deals soon.

DON’T MISS: Top 10 Arsenal signings in Premier League era ranked – two current players included; legends in top 3

Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber want new Arsenal contracts

Rice, Odegaard and Timber are three of the best Arsenal players.

While Rice is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, Odegaard has returned to his best this season, and Timber is a very reliable defender when fit and available.

On September 4, Graeme Bailey reported that Arsenal have made “significant progress” on new deals for Rice, Odegaard and Timber.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, subsequently reported on September 7 that Rice, Odegaard and Timber all “are understood to be keen to remain at the Emirates Stadium for the longer term”.

Fletcher reported: “Arteta is determined to keep his key stars together as the Gunners begin their defence of the Premier League crown they won last season, ending a 22-year wait.

“There is no sense of panic inside the club. Officials believe the players are settled and committed to the project.

“They do, however, want fresh terms agreed before Europe’s elite clubs can make a concerted effort to lure them away.”

READ NEXT: 10 best Liverpool signings in Premier League history ranked – Van Dijk 2nd, no Alonso or Torres