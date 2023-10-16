New contract not stopping Arsenal as Arteta steps up chase for outstanding Premier League star

Arsenal are determined to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa in the January transfer window and the centre-forward’s new contract will not stand in their way, according to a report.

Watkins has established himself as a reliable goalscorer at the top level since joining Villa from Brentford in a £28million deal in September 2020. In each of the last three seasons, Watkins has netted at least 10 Premier League goals.

The 27-year-old looks set to enjoy his best ever campaign in a Villa shirt, as he has already notched seven goals and four assists in 13 games across all competitions. That includes hat-tricks against Scottish outfit Hibernian in Europa Conference League qualifying and against Brighton in the league on September 30.

Watkins has been named as a potential striker signing for Arsenal on several occasions. He would add yet more quality to Mikel Arteta’s forward line and could potentially usurp Gabriel Jesus as the club’s main striker.

Villa thought they had ended those transfer links on October 6 when Watkins penned a new five-year contract in the West Midlands. However, it does not look like that deal will stop Arsenal’s pursuit.

According to The Sun, who cite reports emerging from Spain, Arsenal remain on Watkins’ trail and have decided on him as one of their top targets for the winter window.

READ MORE: Frustrated Arsenal man sent major transfer warning, with ‘brilliant’ rival to inflict same pain at Newcastle

Gunners scouts have been hugely impressed by his electric start to the season and believe he has all the attributes needed to step up and shine for them in major Prem and Champions League matches.

While Watkins appears happy under Unai Emery at Villa, he could be tempted to make the switch to North London. That is because he has previously admitted he comes from an Arsenal-supporting family, and that it would be his ‘dream’ to represent the club.

Ollie Watkins to cost Arsenal big money

Although, the potential transfer is named as a ‘challenging’ one for Arsenal to complete. This is because Villa will demand a huge fee for the England international due to his great form and the fact his contract is now valid until summer 2028. transfermarkt value the attacker at £47.7m, but it is likely Arsenal would need to bid far more than this to get Villa to sell.

Watkins is not the only striker on Arsenal’s list as they are also keeping tabs on Brentford star Ivan Toney and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen. Interestingly, though, The Athletic reporter David Ornstein has cast doubt over whether Arsenal will land a new striker in January, as he instead expects them to make that move at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed Arsenal are still in the mix to sign one of Watkins’ Villa team-mates, too.