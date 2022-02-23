Mikel Arteta is set to be offered a new Arsenal contract which will see him match the wages of legendary boss Arsene Wenger, according to a report.

Arteta came under pressure towards the start of the campaign following Premier League defeats to Brentford, Chelsea and a 5-0 thrashing by Manchester City. But his team have since showed improvement and now sit in sixth place after 23 matches.

The Gunners have had some more rocky patches, although a four-match winning run in the league during December boosted their chances of Champions League qualification.

Their last two outings, against Wolves and Brentford, have both ended in victory. Arteta will be hoping his side can catch fourth-placed Manchester United, whom they are only four points behind with three games in hand.

Arteta could now be given a new Arsenal contract to reward him for his efforts in the dugout. According to The Sun, club owner Stan Kroenke is ready to sanction a new three-year deal worth £25million.

Should the fresh terms go ahead, it will see Arteta earn around £8.3m per season. The pay rise is somewhat overdue, too. The Spaniard became manager in September 2020, after previously holding the role of first team coach, although his wage did not increase at the time.

The former midfielder also took a pay cut while the North London club was struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The long-term deal will see Arteta match the wages of club legend Wenger. He was also on £8.3m during his final season at the Emirates, back in 2017-18.

It seems Kroenke and Arsenal are willing to place their trust in the 39-year-old once again. He is attempting to install an attractive style of play at the club, which fits in with their DNA.

Arteta is also harnessing Arsenal’s academy to great effect. Young stars such as Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe now regularly appear in the starting eleven.

Although Arteta may soon benefit from a wage increase, the contract will not meet that of his managerial counterparts.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is on £20m per year at the Etihad, according to the report. And Spurs manager Antonio Conte earns £15m a season.

Arsenal join race for Atletico star

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly hoping to sign Atletico forward Joao Felix amid a transfer push by the Spanish giants.

It looks like the Portugal international could be on the move this summer as Atleti want to cut their losses.

And journalist Eduardo Inda claims Felix is now on Arsenal’s radar thanks to his uncertain future in Spain.

“Joao Félix is a very good player. Arsenal want him,” Inda told El Chiringuito (via Sport Witness).

“Simeone, if he continues, wants to bring in Guedes. His objective is to change Joao Félix for Guedes.

“The problem Atletico have is that he cost €120m, and getting him back is something that can only be done if he is sold to the Premier League.”

