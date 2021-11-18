Arsenal remain in a contract stand-off with Alexandre Lacazette, but are hoping that a new strategy will secure the striker’s stay in north London.

The 30-year-old’s current deal is up at the end of the season, with Lacazette free to talk to clubs outside of England from January onwards about a free transfer switch next summer. And at this stage, it looks more and more likely that an exit is very much on the cards.

However, The Atheltic states that the door is not yet closed on a possible extension. The report adds that the Gunners are keen on getting a deal done, but only if it is on their terms.

Lacazette will have turned 31 when the current campaign ends. With that in mind, Arsenal are only keen on handing him a long-term deal.

The club don’t want to be tied down too long to a player who has hardly been prolific since signing in 2017.

Signing Lacazette to a longer contract could also impact on future forward signings, especially with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also the wrong side of 30.

To that end, Emirates bosses are willing to offer a short-term deal. However, there is no mention of an actual contract length within the report.

In all likelihood, it would be a massive two-year contract but that will not convince Lacazette to stay.

The former Lyon attacker wants a long-term deal. Indeed, Lacazette is fully aware it could be one of the final lucrative deals he gets.

Arsenal looking at other striker options

With Lacazette’s future still very much up in the air, the Gunners are being linked with other striking options.

Contact has reportedly been made with Fiorentina for their prolific marksman Dusan Vlahovic. However, the 21-year-old is said to have snubbed a move, as he is holding out for Champions League football.

Juventus, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid are also keen on the Serbian, while a recent report suggested that a deal to north London rivals Tottenham was close to being done.

That makes little sense, seeing as how Spurs are in a similar boat to Arsenal. However, the lure of Antonio Conte is thought to be an intriguing proposition for Vlahovic.

As for Lacazette, the countdown is now on as Arsenal wait to find out what his future holds.

