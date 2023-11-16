New suitors tempt Arsenal into summer sale of fringe player after rejecting two January approaches already

Arsenal have completely ruled out the departure of Jakub Kiwior in January, but a new contender for his signature is planning to give them something to think about next summer.

Kiwior joined Arsenal from Spezia in the last January transfer window, but has mainly had to put up with a fringe role, since he is behind Gabriel Magalhaes in the pecking order for a place as a left-footed centre-back.

The Poland international’s relative lack of activity has led some Serie A clubs to believe they could take him – perhaps on loan – in January.

First, AC Milan expressed an interest after seeing a number of their centre-backs suffer injuries. What’s more, their only left-footed central defender is 21-year-old Marco Pellegrino, who has played just once this season.

Next, AS Roma joined the race after encountering similar injury issues in their backline. Due to their financial situation, they were hoping Arsenal might be willing to lend them Kiwior on loan.

However, Calciomercato reported on Wednesday that Arsenal are against the idea of giving Kiwior away in January, ruling out a sale or loan.

That hasn’t stopped a third Italian side joining the queue for his signature, though – precisely because he is now being targeted for the summer.

Fiorentina are the new suitors in question, as revealed by Firenze Viola. They are planning to sign a successor to Yerry Mina, who they picked up in the summer on a one-year contract after his exit from Everton.

Because Mina is tied down in Florence until the summer, Fiorentina do not expect to bring in another defender midway through the season, but rather when the Colombia international is scheduled to depart.

When the time comes, Kiwior is one of two options they will consider (the other being Bologna’s Arthur Theate).

It is estimated in the report that his market value will not have changed too much from the €25m that Arsenal invested in him what will have been 18 months before.

Fiorentina have looked at Kiwior before and could well revive their interest in the summer, by which time he will be 24. It will be interesting to see how much gametime Mikel Arteta has given him by then in his first full Arsenal season.

So far in 2023-24, Kiwior has played eight times in all competitions, which is as many appearances as he made in the second half of last season after his move.

Two of his four Premier League appearances this term have been as a starter, as he completed 90 minutes against Fulham and Sheffield United.

He also started and completed their two Carabao Cup matches before elimination, featuring against fellow London sides Brentford and West Ham United.

Compared to his gametime at Spezia – for whom he played 43 times – there have not been too many opportunities for Kiwior to develop towards his potential, so he may have to consider his future at some stage.

Alternative source tips Kiwior to move in January

With that in mind – and in contrast to Calciomercato‘s information – a fresh update from 90min has suggested Arsenal are actually open to loaning Kiwior out in January if it means he can get consistent gametime.

That report reiterates the interest of Milan and Roma, while also adding another Serie A outfit into contention by claiming Atalanta are also keen. It does not mention Fiorentina, though.

Interestingly, Fiorentina’s coach – Vincenzo Italiano – also came to the club from Spezia, but his time at the club did not align with Kiwior’s. Italiano left Spezia in the summer of 2021, a couple of months before they bought Kiwior from MSK Zilina.

Should things fall into place, the defender and the coach could cross paths in Florence in a move that would bring an early end to Kiwior’s spell in the Premier League.

How Arsenal will respond in the summer should only become clearer near the time, but they might be more open to doing business outside a season and especially if they have enough time to scour the market for a replacement.

Kiwior, for what it’s worth, remains under contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2028.

