Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who is an Arsenal target

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Arsenal’s latest stance on signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United after the Gunners reached an agreement on personal terms with the midfielder.

On July 23, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Newcastle will reject a new proposal of £70million from Arsenal for Guimaraes.

Sources have told us that Newcastle have no plans to sell the Brazil international midfielder in the summer transfer window.

We understand that Guimaraes has informed Newcastle that he wants to leave and is keen on a move to Arsenal, who won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is personally keen on working with Guimaraes at the Emirates Stadium.

Transfer guru Romano has now reported that Arsenal plan to hold talks with Newcastle over the 28-year-old next week, having already reached an agreement in personal terms with the Brazilian star.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “And then guys, on Arsenal, don’t forget the Bruno Guimaraes story because Arsenal are expected to return to the table over next week for Bruno Guimaraes.

“Arsenal want Bruno.

“Mikel Arteta considers Bruno a top priority, so Arsenal are expected to be back in direct negotiations with Newcastle from next week.

“It’s going to be an important week of new contacts.

“Then if the deal can get done already next week or not, this depends on the negotiation on the two clubs.

“The player has agreed personal terms with Arsenal, so Arsenal and Bruno Guimaraes have an agreement.

“Mikel Arteta is pushing to get Bruno Guimaraes because Mikel Arteta considers Bruno Guimaraes the perfect midfielder for Arsenal project, but now Bruno is keen.

“Arsenal are ready, depends on the agreement with Newcastle.

“But Arsenal are not giving up.

“Arsenal are ready to go strong for Bruno Guimaraes.

“So, it’s going to be a crucial moment for this negotiation.

“Obviously, Arsenal are going to be busy with this one, obviously Newcastle already signed Bamba in midfield, but it’s also true that they also lost Sandro Tonali.

“Newcastle have always been in conversation over the recent days for Bergvall, but there is also Nottingham Forest.

“So, there are plenty of movements around midfielders in top European clubs.

“We have to be attentive because there is going to be movements, but for sure, a crazy, crazy moment on the market.”

Romano added on X at 6:59am on July 26: “Arsenal set for new club to club contacts next week for Bruno Guimaraes deal.

“Personal terms in place and new approach with Newcastle anticipated to proceed + £70m proposal expected to be improved.

“Deal depends on #NUFC decision on exit/price.”

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