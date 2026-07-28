Newcastle United are reportedly ‘bewildered’ over Arsenal’s approach for captain Bruno Guimaraes, while the Gunners’ efforts to sign cover for William Saliba have got a bit more complicated.

Reports suggest Arsenal are set to bid £70m for the Newcastle midfielder, although the Magpies are said to value the 28-year-old at closer to £100m.

TEAMtalk revealed over the weekend that the Brazil international wants his future resolved in the next week or so, with Bruno keen on moving to the Premier League champions.

Newcastle have seen Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon leave for Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona, respectively, so to lose their skipper as well would be a crushing blow. And going by Eddie Howe’s comments, he is not too confident Bruno will stay, either.

The Newcastle manager said last week: “I’ve spoken to Bruno before, during and after the World Cup. We have had some really good conversations. He’s just a fantastic person.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with his future, that’s for other people to speculate about. There’s conversations I’m not part of.”

Howe added: “He’s captain of our club and been an unbelievable player, through the whole time we have worked together.

“I speak on behalf of everyone at the club, we absolutely love him and of course everyone would love him to stay. He’s due back on the 31st (July), and there’s nothing to say he won’t be back.”

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Bruno still has two years left on his deal at St James’ Park but whether he plays for Newcastle next season remains to be seen.

Newcastle refuse to be ‘bullied’ as Arsenal eye Bruno Guimaraes deal

There may be some cause for optimism for Newcastle fans following an update from The Athletic, though. Newcastle will reportedly ‘not be bullied’ into lowering their demands, Bruno is not for sale and they will not welcome any offers for him.

The Magpies are ‘bewildered’ with Arsenal’s approach, which allegedly has been played out through agents, no direct offer has been submitted, and there haven’t been any club-to-club talks.

The article outlines how there is ‘belief’ on Tyneside that Arsenal are unlikely to get close to Newcastle’s valuation of Bruno but this is ‘only a suspicion’ and yet to be tested.

Moreover, when asked if Bruno’s situation has become a ‘distraction’, writer George Caulkin said, ‘Absolutely’.

All eyes will be whether or not Bruno takes a leaf out of Alexander Isak’s book by refusing to train with the first-team in a bid to get an eye-catching move, something the Swede did prior to securing a £125m move to Liverpool in 2025.

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Elsewhere, Arsenal are reportedly trying to sign a centre-back to act as cover for defender William Saliba, who is set to be out for an extended period with a back injury.

Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa has been ‘discussed’ by Arsenal, as was free agent John Stones, although the former Manchester City man looks set to join Inter Milan instead.

Another man on the Gunners’ shortlist is said to be Como’s Jacobo Ramon. However, there is a ‘significant complication’ in that deal as Real Madrid own 50% of his economic rights and they have a buy-back clause for the 21-year-old.

Arsenal are trying to recruit Vinicius Junior, who is in the last year of his Madrid contract. If he chooses to stay on with Los Blancos, the Gunners may be reluctant to line the pockets of the Spanish giants with a Ramon transfer.

Either way, sporting director Andrea Berta is set for a busy last few weeks of the transfer window.

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