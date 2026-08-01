Bruno Guimaraes confident Arsenal transfer imminent and hopes to avoid Newcastle return

Bruno Guimaraes is hoping that he will not have to fly out to Spain on Sunday to link up with Newcastle United, with the Brazil international increasingly confident his move to Arsenal will be finalised before then, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The 28-year-old has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal on what sources describe as by far the most lucrative contract of his career.

We understand that Guimaraes has agreed a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal making him one of their highest-paid players as they close in on one of Mikel Arteta’s priority midfield targets.

While a formal written offer has not yet been submitted, sources have confirmed that Arsenal and Newcastle are now in direct negotiations and are close to reaching a verbal agreement on a deal worth in excess of £80million.

Once the framework is agreed, Arsenal are expected to submit the official paperwork immediately.

The transfer is now at such an advanced stage that those close to Guimaraes believe it would make far more sense for the midfielder to fly to London for his medical rather than travel to Newcastle’s pre-season base in La Manga.

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Bruno Guimaraes confident about Arsenal move

Arsenal are due to face Real Betis in Dublin, and there is growing optimism within the player’s camp that he could be available to make his unofficial debut sooner rather than later if the remaining details are concluded.

As it stands, however, Newcastle are still expecting Guimaraes to report on Sunday.

The Magpies had already agreed to delay the midfielder’s original return, which had been scheduled for Friday following his extended break after the 2026 World Cup, and sources insist that he remains due to travel to Spain unless the transfer is completed beforehand.

Should he arrive in La Manga, it would also represent his first opportunity to meet Newcastle’s new head coach Matthias Jaissle, who is taking charge of the squad following Eddie Howe’s departure.

We revealed earlier this week that Guimaraes had been made aware of Howe’s exit before it was officially confirmed, and that the Brazilian had already informed Newcastle of his desire to seek a new challenge this summer.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are continuing to prepare for Guimaraes’ arrival by reshaping their midfield options.

We understand that the Gunners have agreed a £7million deal with Everton for Danish midfielder Christian Norgaard, who is due to undergo his medical in the North West before completing his move to the Toffees.

The expectation on all sides is that Norgaard’s departure and Guimaraes’ proposed switch are two separate deals.

For Guimaraes, though, the immediate focus remains on avoiding the flight to Spain altogether.

Unless talks between Arsenal and Newcastle unexpectedly stall, there is growing belief that his next journey will be to London rather than La Manga.

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