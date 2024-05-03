Newcastle squirming as vital player is confirmed as top Arsenal target; Edu sets money aside for raid

Arsenal are determined to bring in a prolific number nine this summer and as we have previously reported, Newcastle star Alexander Isak is among their top targets.

The Gunners’ sporting director Edu has already drawn up a shortlist of strikers he would like to sign and a fresh report has named Isak as their priority target.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, the Arsenal hierarchy has informed Eddie Nketiah that he is free to find a new club as he won’t be guaranteed minutes next term.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in an upgrade on Nketiah and someone who can slot into his starting XI ahead of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins are all reportedly on the manager’s wish list, along with Isak. Joshua Zirkzee is another player he admires greatly.

The Newcastle forward will be one of the most difficult to sign in the upcoming window but could be available due to Newcastle’s financial issues.

Despite being a mega-rich club, it has been suggested that they could have to sell multiple players in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Arsenal are ready to jump at the chance to bring Isak in, but he still won’t be a cheap addition.

Alexander Isak confirmed as Arsenal’s top striker target

The Independent has now backed up our previous reports, stating that Arteta sees ‘plenty of value’ in Isak, who has scored 19 goals in just 26 Premier League appearances this term.

The report claims that Arsenal already have a ‘price in mind’ for what they are willing to spend on the striker, but an exact fee is not revealed.

They do not want to get drawn into a ‘lengthy transfer saga,’ however, and are prepared to move on to other targets should negotiations prove difficult.

Newcastle are ‘strongly resistant’ to the idea of selling Isak and are ready to offer him a contract extension, with his current deal set to expire in 2028.

This backs up the information we’ve been given by sources close to Newcastle, who say Eddie Howe would prefer to sell multiple fringe players rather than lose a star player like Isak or Bruno Guimaraes – who is also being chased by Arsenal.

Nevertheless, the decision could be taken out of Howe’s hands and it will soon become clear just how much cash the Magpies will need to generate from sales.

Isak could be exactly the kind of player Arsenal need to go one step further and claim the Premier League title next season – although they are still in with a chance in the current campaign, too.

