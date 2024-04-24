Newcastle star’s stance on Arsenal, Man City moves revealed as surprisingly low release clause comes to light

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has emerged as a serious target for Arsenal and Manchester City amid rumours that the Magpies could be forced into a shock summer sale.

Eddie Howe’s side are set for a huge summer window that they hope will help them jump into the Champions League spaces and become one of the most feared sides in England.

However, they are hampered by financial restrictions and their Premier League rivals are keen to take advantage of that fact.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Man City and Arsenal are both huge fans of Guimaraes, despite those close to Newcastle stating that he is going nowhere.

Both clubs have made contact with Guimaraes’ representatives to find out the possibility of a deal and test the waters to gauge his interest.

Despite Newcastle’s desperation to keep the Brazilian, TEAMtalk understands that he is tempted by the interest of both clubs.

Guimaraes is a big admirer of Mikel Arteta in particular and has been extremely impressed by how the Gunners have performed this term.

The centre-mid is keen to play in the biggest competitions and with Newcastle set to miss out on Champions League qualification, that is also a big worry for Toon fans.

Arsenal, Man City could sign Bruno Guimaraes for £80m

Newcastle have endured a season that has not brought the success and joy of last year when the club reached Wembley and finished in a top-four spot.

They have faced a mountain of injury setbacks and some of their performances have even questioned the security of the Howe’s future at St James’ Park.

There is no doubt that the Newcastle hierarchy are seriously concerned about the clause in Guimaraes’ contract that would allow him to join a Champions League club for around £80 million.

That is the clause that both Arsenal and Manchester City hope to exploit this summer.

Guimaraes recently purchased a new home in Newcastle but TEAMtalk has been informed that there is still a possibility that the player could leave despite his love for the Magpies and the enjoyment he has playing there.

It’s well-known within the game that the 26-year-old is extremely ambitious and sees himself playing at the very highest level in the near future.

In a similar situation to Declan Rice last summer, it is set for Guardiola and Arteta to lock horns and battle it out for the signature of one of the Premier League’s most exciting talents.

