Arsenal rival Newcastle in hunt for €30 million attacker struggling in Spain

Arsenal and Newcastle United are both keeping tabs on Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri, according to reports.

En-Nesyri has struggled for game time so far this season. The 24-year-old has made just 13 La Liga appearances, contributing three goals and a further assist. However, both Premier League clubs are reportedly keen on landing the striker this summer.

According to Fichajes, both clubs are keeping a close eye on the transfer status of En-Nesyri.

The Moroccan international has struggled to play mainly due to several injury worries. However, last season En-Nesyri was a stand-out performer, landing 18 goals from 23 league starts.

Manchester United were also reported to be ‘seriously’ interested in the star this January, however any offer failed to materialise.

One thing for certain is that Arsenal should be in the market for an attacking player this summer. Both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are out of contract in the summer, and are yet to sign a new deal.

This would leave the Gunners without a first-team striker registered within the squad.

Newcastle are also looking to spend big in the summer. If the Magpies can avoid relegation, securing En-Nesyri over Arsenal would make a real statement of intent to fans.

Given his lack of action in recent months, the signing could potentially be a risk.

Sevilla are also expected to demand in the region of €30 million for the forward, meaning it could prove costly if the deal wasn’t to work out.

The deal could also be stopped by En-Nesyri himself. Last summer, it was reported that his agent had told clubs the Moroccan was not interested in a move to the Premier League.

Arteta responds to talk of Saliba move

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has confirmed he has no intentions of allowing William Saliba to join Marseille permanently.

The young centre-back is currently on loan with the Ligue 1 side, however rumours have began that Marseille are looking to make the move permanent.

Despite this, Arteta insisted that Saliba is still part of the long-term future at Arsenal.

As reported by Football.London, he said: “I know that sometimes it’s difficult to explain or understand after the money that the club has spent trying to bring him in, to send him on loan.

“But a lot of things have happened to him he’s a long-term player for us and we need to protect him as well. And giving him three or four games is not enough.

“He’s very happy to go there now. Hopefully, he can enjoy his football and be ready for us for next season.”

