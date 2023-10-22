Newcastle urged to sign Arsenal ‘top talent’ as January sale remains a possibility for £60m star

Newcastle have been urged to sign an Arsenal star in the January transfer window as Eddie Howe looks to push his side onto the next level.

Howe’s side have picked up the pace of late and are now unbeaten in their last five league matches. The aim will be to secure Champions League football once again and Howe could turn to the January window to strengthen his squad.

According to recent reports, Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is a target for Newcastle and the 23-year-old could seek a move in January if his minutes don’t improve.

The attacking midfielder spent a large portion of last season sidelined with a groin injury and he has since fallen down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta.

Smith-Rowe has only played 32 minutes of Premier League football so far this season as all three of his appearances have come from the bench late into the second half.

Former Tottenham and Aston Villa full-back Alan Hutton thinks that a move to Newcastle in January would be a good move for the midfielder.

“I think he is a top talent, there is no getting away from that,” the pundit told Football Insider.

“He has showed it at Arsenal so it has really been a shame the injuries. He has had to fight to get back in and Arsenal have done really well without him.

“I think Newcastle, and if you look at the likes of players they have signed, they give young talented players an opportunity. Could he fit into that? Of course he could, I can see it happening.

“It is going to be down to him. Does he see his future at Arsenal? Does he want to force his way back in? Or does he want to look for a fresh challenge?

“Newcastle is a good prospect moving forward, they are going in the right direction and he might want to be part of that.”

READ MORE: Arsenal to watch quality French full-back TODAY but Newcastle also keen as Howe makes rival move

Newcastle face competition for his signature

Along with Newcastle, West Ham are also said to be interested in the Arsenal star. A recent report even claimed that West Ham have a ‘first refusal’ clause when it comes to the 23-year-old.

Of course, Arsenal and West Ham did some business over the summer as Declan Rice moved to the Emirates in a £100million deal. As the Hammers seem to be on good terms with Arsenal, they seem to hold the advantage in the race for Smith Rowe.

Despite not playing much football so far this season, Arteta still seems to hold the midfielder in high regard although a January sale does remain a possibility.

“There’s been many reasons why he hasn’t started a match. He was out for a long, long time,” Arteta told reporters.

“He needs time on the pitch and he needs opportunities and we want to provide that to him. Then he needs to prove it like anybody else on the field that he deserves to play.”

The Gunners reportedly value Smith Rowe around the £60m mark as they deem him to be worth the same as someone like Mason Mount who moved for £55m in the summer.

Time will tell if either Newcastle or West Ham manage to strike a deal for the attacking midfielder in January as both sides have been tipped to make offers.

READ MORE: Man Utd scout Arsenal target and ex-Real Madrid winger, as Ten Hag moves to replace £143m pair