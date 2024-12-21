Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is a dream transfer target for Arsenal and the Gunners could swoop in for him in 2025, per an elite source.

The Swedish international bagged a sensational hat-trick against Ipswich on Saturday, taking his Premier League tally to 10 goals in 15 appearances.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in a world-class striker to compete with Kai Havertz and as we first reported months ago, Isak is at the top of the manager’s shortlist.

Reliable journalist David Ornstein has shared an update on the on-fire forward, reporting that Newcastle are trying to extend Isak’s contract but so far, their efforts haven’t led to anything positive.

“I think we should cast our gaze onto Alexander Isak. We have seen how unbelievably good he is when he’s fit and in a rhythm,” Ornstein said on The Athletic FC podcast.

“There doesn’t appear to be any progress on a new contract. Newcastle have him for several more years, and that perhaps opens the opportunity for clubs to make a push.

“He’s somebody that clubs have looked very closely at in the past. Arsenal, for example, looked to sign him when he was at Real Sociedad, they didn’t end up doing it and he went to Newcastle.”

‘Arsenal would seriously consider going for Isak, but…’

Ornstein adds that Arsenal would jump at the chance to sign Isak should the opportunity present itself, but it would be an incredibly expensive deal.

“Mikel Arteta is a known admirer of his and I think in an ideal world if they had their pick of strikers and money wasn’t a factor I do think Arsenal would seriously consider going for him,” Ornstein added.

“But finances are an issue and he’s going to cost a hell of a lot of money and he has spent a lot of time out injured.”

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti exclusively revealed last month that Newcastle would entertain a ‘monster offer’ for Isak, but would only consider bids upwards of £115million for the 25-year-old.

The Magpies, meanwhile, have begun looking at potential replacements for Isak in case he does leave.

We understand that Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres is on their radar. He too wouldn’t be cheap, as he has an £84million release clause in his contract that would have to be met.

In any case, it looks near-impossible that Isak will be on the move in January. However, if he doesn’t sign an contract extension it’s not impossible he could leave Newcastle for a gigantic fee next summer.

READ MORE: Arteta liquidises Arsenal exit claims with strong banishment warning to wantaway star

Arsenal round-up: Kolo Muani eyed / Dani Olmo to join on a free?!

Meanwhile, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani is on Arsenal’s radar ahead of the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old could be available for a relatively affordable fee this winter. PSG are willing to sell the forward next month as he has been deemed surplus to requirements by Luis Enrique. Muani has started just two league games so far this season and is considering his options.

Sources say that a bid of £50million could be enough to sign Muani next month, which is a bargain considering he joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for £76million in 2023.

In other news, the Gunners are keeping close tabs on Barcelona forward Dani Olmo amid speculation he could be available on a free transfer in January.

There is a chance that Barca are unable to register him for the rest of the season come January, and are ‘working against the clock’ to solve that problem.

If they cannot, he could end up in the Premier League, with Arsenal looking to benefit, as reports in Spain suggest the Gunners are showing an interest, in the knowledge Olmo could leave for free in January.

DON’T MISS: Seven clubs Marcus Rashford could leave Man Utd for, including Premier League rival and European giants

Arsenal transfer quiz: Higher or lower?