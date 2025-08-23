Danny Murphy believes the recent ‘criticism’ of Viktor Gyokeres is unfair, dropping his verdict on whether the Arsenal striker will be a success this season, and making a striking comparison with Alexander Isak.

The 27-year-old Swedish international made the £63.5m (including add-ons) switch to the Emirates last month, after notching an incredible 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting CP.

Gyokeres made his first competitive appearance for Arsenal as they beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford last weekend, but he failed to make an impact and was substituted off after 60 minutes. The Gunners face Leeds United later today.

However, pundit and former Premier League footballer Murphy exclusively told TEAMtalk, in partnership with NewBettingSites.uk, that Gyokeres has the qualities to thrive in English football.

“Personally, I think Viktor Gyokeres will be a success at Arsenal,” Murphy said. “Although, that depends on your definition of success. If he scores 20 goals but they finish third, is that success? Maybe for him, but not for the team.”

“I like his qualities. He’s physical, quick, stays in good areas, and can finish. He’s a traditional number nine in many ways. He, like any striker, needs good service, and when Arsenal are at their best, they’ll be providing him with plenty of chances.

“There was some criticism of his performance against Manchester United, but I don’t think that’s justified. If he’s only getting the ball two or three times in the opposition box then it’s the creative players you need to be looking at and demanding more from.”

“In an ideal world, you’d go for Isak…”

Murphy believes that Gyokeres needs time to gel with his new teammates, and Arsenal fans need to be patient before making a judgement on the forward.

“Gyokeres is still building new relationships with his teammates. As a striker, it’s not easy to know what the players behind you are going to do all the time.

“He’s still learning what the likes of Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke are likely to do with the ball and what runs they want him to make.

“I don’t think Arsenal fans should be concerned after his performance against United – I still think he’ll score a lot of goals for them.”

However, Murphy states that Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, who is still pushing to join Liverpool, may have been a better signing for the Gunners.

“In an ideal world, if it was a straight choice between Gyokeres and Isak then you’d go for Isak because he’s proven that he can score goals in abundance in the Premier League and he’s got more all-round quality.

“However, it looks like he would cost about double the fee and if you’re looking for Premier League proven players, that is a very small market. That is probably why they [Arsenal] tried to sign Ollie Watkins last season.

“In the end they’ve gone for Gyokeres and with that they have to accept the adaptation might take a bit longer than someone who had already been playing in the Premier League. I still think he’ll be a success.”

As mentioned, Arsenal face Leeds United later today, and Gyokeres will hope to get on the scoresheet for the first time in the Premier League against the newly-promoted side.

