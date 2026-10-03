Arsenal enter race for ‘next Bellingham’ as Dortmund wonderkid attracts Europe’s elite

Arsenal are emerging as serious contenders in the battle to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Justin Ejodamen, a midfielder who has already been likened to former Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, TEAMtalk understands.

The 15-year-old is rapidly becoming one of the most talked-about young talents in European football, with a string of elite clubs closely monitoring his development amid growing belief that he has the potential to become one of the next breakout stars to emerge from Dortmund’s renowned academy.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Ejodamen’s all-round profile has drawn comparisons to Bellingham, with his combination of elegance on the ball, physical strength, technical quality and ability to arrive in dangerous attacking areas particularly impressing scouts.

Despite his young age, Ejodamen is already regarded as one of the standout prospects in his age group and has positioned himself firmly on the radar of several European heavyweights.

Barcelona are understood to be leading the chase at present and have been tracking the teenager’s progress closely.

Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus are also firmly in the mix as they assess a potential future move for the midfielder.

Although born in Germany, Ejodamen currently represents Italy at youth international level. He also remains eligible to play for Nigeria, meaning his international future could become an interesting storyline if his rapid development continues.

Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, remain confident they can retain the youngster and continue overseeing his progression through one of Europe’s most successful talent-development systems.

The Bundesliga club have a long-standing reputation for nurturing elite young players and believe Ejodamen’s future remains in Dortmund.

However, the situation could become increasingly interesting when the midfielder turns 16 next April.

Clubs within the EU can sign European-based players aged 16 and 17 under the relevant rules, but teams in England cannot rely on that same route, and would face a longer wait until 2029 if they want to bring Ejodamen to the Premier League.

That could give the likes of Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus an advantage in the race for the teenager as he approaches his 16th birthday.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are among the clubs most impressed by Ejodamen’s development.

The Gunners have built a reputation for targeting some of the best young talent from around Europe and view the Dortmund starlet as a player with enormous long-term potential.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona all keen on Dortmund starlet

Arsenal’s recruitment department has been closely monitoring his performances, with sources indicating that the North London club are firmly in the conversation should an opportunity arise.

Mikel Arteta’s project, alongside Arsenal’s pathway for young players and their ambitions at the top end of English football, could make the Gunners an attractive proposition if the race intensifies over the coming months.

But Arsenal’s interest comes with the knowledge that they may have to play the long game.

Chelsea are also showing significant interest in Ejodamen and continue to follow his development closely.

The Blues have invested heavily in emerging talent in recent years and view the Dortmund youngster as another player capable of developing into an elite-level performer.

For now, Dortmund remain calm and optimistic that one of their brightest academy prospects will continue his development in Germany.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly preparing a formal offer for a £55m-rated left winger.